RadiSys : TMC Announces Recipients of the 2018 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award

TMC Announces Recipients of the 2018 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award
Trumbull, CT, August 13, 2018 - TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, announced today the recipients of the 2018 Communications SolutionsProducts of the Year Award.
One of TMC's most coveted awards, the Communications SolutionsProducts of the Year Award honors exceptional products and services that facilitate voice, data and video communications that were brought to market or greatly improved upon in the last twelve months.
'It gives me great pleasure to honor the recipients of the 2018 Communications SolutionsProducts of the Year Award,' said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. 'True leaders within their market segments, these honorees represent the best-of-the-best communications products and solutions available today.'
2018 Communications SolutionsProduct of the Year Award Recipients:
AireSpring - AireSpring Platinum SD-WAN for UCaaS
BenchmarkPortal - iBenchmark
Benu Networks - Benu Networks' Service Provider Solutions: Managed Business Networking Solution for SOHO/SMB markets
BluIP - BeHive
Broadvoice - Broadvoice b-hive
C3i Solutions - MAX Translate
Calabrio - Calabrio Workforce Management
CallCabinet Corp. - CallCabinet Atmos
Comcast Business - Business VoiceEdge, Companion Apps for Business VoiceEdge, and Office 365
Desmovox - Hosted PBX, SIP Trunks, and Internet Fax
Digium, Inc - A-Series IP Phones
Greenlee Communications - AirScout Live PRO
i-COMM CONNECT - TACTAL
Intermedia - Intermedia Unite™
IT Management Corp. - GalaxyWiFi
Kakapo Systems - Unity Contact Center
MegaPath - Hosted Voice
MegaPath - MegaPath One
Metaswitch Networks - MaX by Metaswitch
Metropolis Corp - QLive
MultiTech - MultiConnect® Conduit AP
Nable Communications, Inc. - AllLink Video Surveillance Solution
Nectar Services Corp. - Nectar UCD for Ear-to-Ear Diagnostics
Netformx - Netformx Partner Incentive Tool
NewVoiceMedia - NVM Platform
Nextiva - Nextiva Service CRM
Nextivity Inc. - Cel-Fi GO
NICE - GDPR Compliance Center Solution
NICE - NICE Real-Time Authentication
Numonix - RECITE Client Side Recorder for Office365
Oracle - Oracle Live Experience Cloud
Oracle Corporation - Oracle Monetization Cloud
Pareteum Corporation - TEUM Cloud + Connectivity
Polystar OSIX AB - Polystar OSIX and Jupiter
Polystar OSIX AB - ODIN
Pryme Radio Products - PICO
Radisys - Radisys MobilityEngine 5G RAN Platform
Radisys - Radisys' MediaEngine - Cloud Native Virtualized Media Server
Rev.io - Rev.io
RingCentral - RingCentral Collaborative Contact Center
RingLogix - RingLogix White Label VoIP & UC Platform
Sangoma Technologies - PBXact Cloud
Silver Peak Systems, Inc. - Unity EdgeConnect
Silver Peak Systems, Inc. - Unity EdgeConnectSP
Star2Star Communications - Full Spectrum Communications Solution
SureCall - FusionTrek
Telit - LM960 LTE Mini PCIe Card
Teridion - Teridion Cloud Network (Internet Overlay)
Unify Square - PowerSuite Services for Teams
VeloCloud by VMWare - VeloCloud by VMWare
Versa Networks - Cloud IP Platform
VirtualPBX - 4G LTE Mobile for Business
Voci Technologies - V-BlazeXT
VoIP Innovations - Apidaze
votacall - Votacall Cloud Phone System
VTech Communications, Inc. - ErisTerminal VDP650 Cordless 4-Line Series
vXchnge - insite
Xiamen Yeastar Information Technology Co., Ltd. - Yeastar S-Series VoIP PBX
Zoom Video Communications - Zoom Rooms
For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected honors in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.
