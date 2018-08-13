RadiSys : TMC Announces Recipients of the 2018 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award

TMC Announces Recipients of the 2018 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award

Trumbull, CT, August 13, 2018 - TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, announced today the recipients of the 2018 Communications SolutionsProducts of the Year Award.

One of TMC's most coveted awards, the Communications SolutionsProducts of the Year Award honors exceptional products and services that facilitate voice, data and video communications that were brought to market or greatly improved upon in the last twelve months.

'It gives me great pleasure to honor the recipients of the 2018 Communications SolutionsProducts of the Year Award,' said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. 'True leaders within their market segments, these honorees represent the best-of-the-best communications products and solutions available today.'

2018 Communications SolutionsProduct of the Year Award Recipients:

AireSpring - AireSpring Platinum SD-WAN for UCaaS

BenchmarkPortal - iBenchmark

Benu Networks - Benu Networks' Service Provider Solutions: Managed Business Networking Solution for SOHO/SMB markets

BluIP - BeHive

Broadvoice - Broadvoice b-hive

C3i Solutions - MAX Translate

Calabrio - Calabrio Workforce Management

CallCabinet Corp. - CallCabinet Atmos

Comcast Business - Business VoiceEdge, Companion Apps for Business VoiceEdge, and Office 365

Desmovox - Hosted PBX, SIP Trunks, and Internet Fax

Digium, Inc - A-Series IP Phones

Greenlee Communications - AirScout Live PRO

i-COMM CONNECT - TACTAL

Intermedia - Intermedia Unite™

IT Management Corp. - GalaxyWiFi

Kakapo Systems - Unity Contact Center

MegaPath - Hosted Voice

MegaPath - MegaPath One

Metaswitch Networks - MaX by Metaswitch

Metropolis Corp - QLive

MultiTech - MultiConnect® Conduit AP

Nable Communications, Inc. - AllLink Video Surveillance Solution

Nectar Services Corp. - Nectar UCD for Ear-to-Ear Diagnostics

Netformx - Netformx Partner Incentive Tool

NewVoiceMedia - NVM Platform

Nextiva - Nextiva Service CRM

Nextivity Inc. - Cel-Fi GO

NICE - GDPR Compliance Center Solution

NICE - NICE Real-Time Authentication

Numonix - RECITE Client Side Recorder for Office365

Oracle - Oracle Live Experience Cloud

Oracle Corporation - Oracle Monetization Cloud

Pareteum Corporation - TEUM Clou­­­­d + Connectivity

Polystar OSIX AB - Polystar OSIX and Jupiter

Polystar OSIX AB - ODIN

Pryme Radio Products - PICO

Radisys - Radisys MobilityEngine 5G RAN Platform

Radisys - Radisys' MediaEngine - Cloud Native Virtualized Media Server

Rev.io - Rev.io

RingCentral - RingCentral Collaborative Contact Center

RingLogix - RingLogix White Label VoIP & UC Platform

Sangoma Technologies - PBXact Cloud

Silver Peak Systems, Inc. - Unity EdgeConnect

Silver Peak Systems, Inc. - Unity EdgeConnectSP

Star2Star Communications - Full Spectrum Communications Solution

SureCall - FusionTrek

Telit - LM960 LTE Mini PCIe Card

Teridion - Teridion Cloud Network (Internet Overlay)

Unify Square - PowerSuite Services for Teams

VeloCloud by VMWare - VeloCloud by VMWare

Versa Networks - Cloud IP Platform

VirtualPBX - 4G LTE Mobile for Business

Voci Technologies - V-BlazeXT

VoIP Innovations - Apidaze

votacall - Votacall Cloud Phone System

VTech Communications, Inc. - ErisTerminal VDP650 Cordless 4-Line Series

vXchnge - insite

Xiamen Yeastar Information Technology Co., Ltd. - Yeastar S-Series VoIP PBX

Zoom Video Communications - Zoom Rooms

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected honors in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

TMC Contact:

Jessica Seabrook

Marketing Director

203-852-6800

jseabrook@tmcnet.com

###