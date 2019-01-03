news release

January 3, 2019

Radius Gold provides Coyote Gold Project update

Vancouver, Canada: Radius Gold Inc. (TSX-V: RDU) announces that it has received all assays from its initial drill program at the Coyote Gold Project located north of Elko, Nevada. The 980m reverse circulation drill program consisted of 5 holes and tested targets below sinter deposits with anomalous Mercury/Antimony+-Gold geochemistry.

The drilling did not intersect any economic gold geochemistry, and the Company has decided to focus attention and funding on increasing its land position in the district of the Amalia project in Mexico, where a recent drill hole intersected Bonanza Gold/Silver grades over significant widths (see December 4, 2018 news release).

Technical Information

Bruce Smith, M.Sc. (Geology), a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is Radius's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith participated in the reported programs and prepared and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

