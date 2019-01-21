Radius Gold : stakes the Rambler Project, a high-grade gold/silver discovery in Chihuahua, Mexico

news release

January 21, 2019

Radius stakes the Rambler Project, a high-grade gold/silver discovery in

Chihuahua, Mexico

Vancouver, Canada: Radius Gold Inc. (TSX-V: RDU) is pleased to announce that it has staked a new 9,600-hectare property called the Rambler Project, located in the Sierra Madre Mountains of Chihuahua State, some 20 km NW of Radius's Amalia project where a recent drill hole from late 2018 intersected 26m at 7.08g/t Au and 517 g/t Ag (see press release Dec 4th, 2018).

Rambler Project

The project area is previously unexplored with only minor historic artisanal-scale pitting of surface outcrops known. Radius geologists discovered the project during regional prospecting surveys. Epithermal silver/gold (plus significant copper, zinc and lead) mineralization has been sampled by Radius in several veins, vein breccias and disseminated zones over a 9km N/W trend. In total 83 prospecting rock chip samples were collected from the property that range from 0.001 to 16.5 g/t Au and 2 to 2030 g/t Ag. Additionally, several zones have accessory copper 0 to 3.79%, Zinc 0 to 13.9% and lead 0 to 3.45%.

At the main target area identified to date, called Saucito, a 500m long zone of silver rich veining and intense vein stockworks has been sampled along limited exposures in creek beds and several old pits. In the base of the main drainage, an intense zone of stockwork veining at least 70m wide is observed hosted in andesite volcanics within a broad alteration zone. The initial prospecting samples have returned high silver numbers from the larger veins (up to 1.5m wide) and within the narrow stockwork veins cutting the altered host. Thirty-one prospecting rock chip samples were collected by Radius at Saucito with results ranging from 3 to 1300 g/t Ag with the average of 31 samples being 177 g/t Ag, with several of the samples also returning strongly anomalous Zn/Lb. The system is open to expansion in all directions.

Within the Rambler Project Radius has so far identified 6 areas of significant alteration over a 9km trend. Interesting targets include: La Machomera, where a chip channel sample graded 1.55 g/t Au and 274 g/t Ag over 2m and a 0.6m grab sample graded 7.3 g/t Au and 469 g/t Ag with a brecciated vein zone; La India where grab samples recorded 10.35 and 16.5 g/t Au; and El Gringo where a grab sample from silicified volcanic reported 4.78 g/t Au and 3.79% Cu.

Radius plans to have geological teams back on the property shortly to plan the next stage of exploration. Maps and photos of the Project will be available on Radius's website.

Technical Information

Bruce Smith, M.Sc. (Geology), a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is Radius's

Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith prepared and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Radius follows industry standard QA/QC procedures. Rock chip samples are delivered to the ALS Geochemistry laboratory facilities in Chihuahua, Mexico. The samples are fire assayed for Au and are analyzed for Ag and multi-elements using method code ME-ICP61 following a four-acid digestion. Overlimits are analyzed using an appropriate method. Radius routinely inserts multi-element geochemical standards and blanks into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. Quality control samples submitted to ALS were returned within acceptable limits.

