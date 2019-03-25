Log in
RADNET INC.

(RDNT)
RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Conference on Thursday, March 28th

03/25/2019 | 05:16pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Conference on Thursday, March 28th in New York, NY at 09:45 a.m. Eastern Time. 

There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2026/29924 and www.radnet.com under the “About RadNet” menu section and “News and Press Releases” sub-menu of the website.

Details for RadNet's Presentation:
    Date:                          Thursday, March 28, 2019
    Time:                          09:45 a.m. Eastern Time
    Location:                    Marriott Marquis, New York, NY

About RadNet, Inc.
RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 344 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and New York. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry.  Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 7,900 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Contact:
RadNet, Inc.
Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
310-445-2928

RadNet-Logo-Tag-Stacked-Medium-Color.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
