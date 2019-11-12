Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RadNet, Inc.    RDNT

RADNET, INC.

(RDNT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RadNet Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Reaffirms Previously Announced 2019 Guidance Levels

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 06:00am EST
  • Total Net Revenue (“Revenue”) increased 20.9% to $292.7 million in the third quarter of 2019 from $242.1 million in the third quarter of 2018

  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 7.7% to $41.0 million in the third quarter of 2019 from $38.1 million in the third quarter of 2018 

  • Earnings Per Share was $0.06 per share in the third quarter of 2019 as compared with $0.10 from the third quarter of 2018; Adjusting for legal settlements in this year’s third quarter, Adjusted Earnings Per Share was $0.08 per share

  • Aggregate procedural volumes increased 13.0% and same center procedural volumes increased 4.7% from last year’s third quarter

  • RadNet reaffirms previously announced 2019 guidance levels for Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA(1), Free Cash Flow and Cash Interest Expense

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services through a network of 340 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers, today reported financial results for its third quarter of 2019.

Dr. Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer of RadNet, commented, “I am pleased with the continuing strength of our results relative to those of last year. Our metrics were favorable as compared with last year’s third quarter.  We demonstrated strong Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA(1) growth, as well as aggregate and same center revenue and procedural increases.”  

Dr. Berger continued, “We continue to make progress furthering the initiatives and integrating the transactions that we completed at the end of last year and earlier this year.  During the fourth quarter of last year we commenced operations to provide imaging to approximately 175,000 members of EmblemHealth’s AdvantageCare Physicians (“ACP”) medical group in Long Island and the boroughs of New York City and assumed operations in 26 ACP offices.  Concurrent with this, we acquired Medical Arts Imaging, expanding our New York metropolitan reach into Nassau and Suffolk counties of Long Island.  We are making steady headway with improved metrics under the ACP contract, capturing more imaging into RadNet owned centers at the expense of local hospitals.  We are also nearing completion of the full integration of the Medical Arts centers into the RadNet network.  In California, we are also making measured progress in integrating the operations of Kern Radiology, which we acquired earlier this year.”

Dr. Berger added, “Last week, we announced a multifaceted strategic partnership with Whiterabbit.ai to address mammography compliance and improved diagnostics for breast cancer.  The partnership will initially focus on processes and technology, including the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence, to drive women into RadNet facilities for their annual or bi-annual mammogram exams.  We completed a pilot program which we began in July, and we are deploying the first phase of the program to all RadNet operations across our core markets.  The relationship with Whiterabbit.ai emphasizes our interest in identifying leading-edge technologies that we believe will transform how diagnostic imaging services will be delivered in the future, particularly ones that could lower our operating costs and provide improvements to patient experience.  As part of the partnership, RadNet has become a shareholder in Whiterabbit.ai, and we will be co-developing further technologies including those focused on image interpretation and consumer-facing applications.” 

Third Quarter Financial Results

For the third quarter of 2019, RadNet reported Revenue of $292.7 million, Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $41.0 million and Net Income of $3.2 million.  Revenue increased $50.5 million (or 20.9%) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased $2.9 million (or 7.7%) from last year’s same quarter.

Net Income decreased $1.8 million over the third quarter of 2018.  Per share Net Income for the third quarter of 2019 was $0.06, compared to per share Net Income in the third quarter of 2018 of $0.10 (based upon a weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding of 50.4 million in 2019 and 48.6 million in 2018).  Adjusting for $920,000 (the tax-effected impact of $1.2 million) of legal settlements in this year’s third quarter, Adjusted Net Income was $0.08 per share in the third quarter of 2019.

Affecting Net Income in the third quarter of 2019 were certain non-cash expenses or non-recurring items including:  $1.4 million of non-cash employee stock compensation expense resulting from the vesting of certain options and restricted stock; $52,000 of severance paid in connection with headcount reductions related to cost savings initiatives; $917,000 loss on the sale or disposal of certain capital equipment; $1.2 million in legal settlements; and $1.1 million of amortization of deferred financing costs, other non-cash interest and loan discounts related to our credit facilities.

For the third quarter of 2019, as compared with the prior year’s third quarter, MRI volume increased 11.8%, CT volume increased 14.9% and PET/CT volume increased 8.5%.  Overall volume, taking into account routine imaging exams, inclusive of x-ray, ultrasound, mammography and other exams, increased 13.0% over the prior year’s third quarter.  On a same-center basis, including only those centers which were part of RadNet for both the third quarters of 2019 and 2018, MRI volume increased 5.3%, CT volume increased 6.5% and PET/CT volume decreased 0.1%.  Overall same-center volume, taking into account routine imaging exams, inclusive of x-ray, ultrasound, mammography and other exams, increased 4.7% compared with the prior year’s same quarter.

Nine Month Financial Results

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, RadNet reported Revenue of $853.3 million, Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $117.2 million and Net Income of $4.4 million.  Revenue increased $135.4 million (or 18.9%), Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased $19.9 million (or 20.5%) and Net Income increased $1.3 million over the first nine months of 2018.  Net Income Per Share for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019 was $0.09 per diluted share, compared to Net Income of $0.06 per diluted share in corresponding nine month period of 2018 (based upon a weighted average number of fully diluted shares outstanding of 50.1 million in 2019 and 48.5 million in 2018).  Adjusting for $938,000 (the tax-effected impact of $1.2 million) of legal settlements in the third quarter, Adjusted Net Income was $0.11 per share nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Affecting operating results in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were certain non-cash expenses or non-recurring items including:  $7.0 million of non-cash employee stock compensation expense resulting from the vesting of certain options and restricted stock; $1.1 million of severance paid in connection with headcount reductions related to cost savings initiatives; $2.0 million loss on the sale of certain capital equipment; $1.2 million in legal settlements; and $3.1 million of amortization of deferred financing costs, other non-cash interest and loan discounts related to our credit facilities.

2019 Guidance Update

RadNet reaffirms its previously announced 2019 guidance ranges as follows:

 
Total Net Revenue$1,100 million - $1,150 million
Adjusted EBITDA(1)$158 million - $168 million
Free Cash Flow (a)$45 million - $55 million
  
Cash Interest Expense$43 million - $48 million
  

RadNet is increasing its 2019 guidance range for Capital Expenditures as follows:

 
 Guidance Range after 2nd QuarterRevised Guidance Range
Capital Expenditures (b)$63 million - $68 million$65 million - $70 million
 
(a) Defined by the Company as Adjusted EBITDA(1) less total capital expenditures and cash paid for interest.
(b) Net of proceeds from the sale of equipment, imaging centers and joint venture interests.
 

Conference Call for Today

Dr. Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2019 results on Tuesday, November 12th, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

Conference Call Details:

Date:  Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Time:  10:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Dial In-Number:  800-458-4121
International Dial-In Number:  323-794-2597

It is recommended that participants dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the 10:30 a.m. call.  There will also be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=136952 or http://www.radnet.com under the “Investors” menu section and “News Releases” sub-menu of the website.  An archived replay of the call will also be available and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 for international callers, and using the passcode 5482581.

Regulation G: GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release contains certain financial information not reported in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses both GAAP and non-GAAP metrics to measure its financial results.  The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP metrics, these non-GAAP metrics assist the Company in measuring its cash-based performance.  The Company believes this information is useful to investors and other interested parties because it removes unusual and nonrecurring charges that occur in the affected period and provides a basis for measuring the Company's financial condition against other quarters.  Such information should not be considered as a substitute for any measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.  Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.  Reconciliation of this information to the most comparable GAAP measures is included in this release in the tables which follow.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 340 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and New York. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry.  Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 8,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, statements concerning successfully integrating acquired operations, successfully achieving 2019 financial guidance, achieving cost savings, successfully developing and integrating new lines of business, continuing to grow its business by generating patient referrals and contracts with radiology practices, and receiving third-party reimbursement for diagnostic imaging services, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the statements contained herein. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect RadNet's business and its financial results are detailed in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, especially guidance on future financial performance, which speaks only as of the date they are made. RadNet undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACTS:

RadNet, Inc.
Mark Stolper, 310-445-2800
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer


 
RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)
 
 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018
 (unaudited)  
ASSETS   
CURRENT ASSETS   
Cash and cash equivalents$37,688  $10,389 
Accounts receivable, net 150,748   148,919 
Due from affiliates 1,385   595 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,857   46,288 
Assets held for sale 2,041   2,499 
Total current assets 239,719   208,690 
PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS   
Property and equipment, net 352,310   345,729 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 438,558   - 
Total property, equipment and right-of-use assets 790,868   345,729 
OTHER ASSETS   
Goodwill 439,867   418,093 
Other intangible assets 43,613   40,593 
Deferred financing costs 1,670   1,354 
Investment in joint ventures 36,868   37,973 
Deferred tax assets, net of current portion 34,423   31,506 
Deposits and other 30,872   25,392 
Total assets$1,617,900  $1,109,330 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
CURRENT LIABILITIES   
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other$175,894  $181,028 
Due to affiliates 18,592   13,089 
Deferred revenue 1,908   2,398 
Current portion of deferred rent -   3,735 
Current portion of finance lease 4,095   - 
Current portion of operating lease 69,308   - 
Current portion of notes payable and long term debt 39,719   33,653 
Current portion of obligations under capital lease -   5,614 
Total current liabilities 309,516   239,517 
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES   
Deferred rent, net of current portion -   31,542 
Finance lease, net of current portion 4,042   - 
Operating lease, net of current portion 410,958   - 
Notes payable, net of current portion 662,605   626,507 
Obligations under capital lease, net of current portion -   6,505 
Other non-current liabilities 15,707   5,006 
Total liabilities 1,402,828   909,077 
EQUITY   
RadNet, Inc. stockholders' equity:   
Common stock - $.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 50,254,136 and 48,977,485 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 5   5 
Additional paid-in-capital 260,463   242,835 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (12,250)  2,259 
Accumulated deficit (113,555)  (117,915)
Total RadNet, Inc.'s stockholders' equity 134,663   127,184 
Noncontrolling interests 80,409   73,069 
Total equity 215,072   200,253 
Total liabilities and equity$1,617,900  $1,109,330 
    



RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)
(unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2019
 2018
 2019
 2018
REVENUE       
Service fee revenue$261,908  $217,552  $762,751  $641,136 
Revenue under capitation arrangements 30,784   24,596   90,587   76,799 
Total revenue 292,692   242,148   853,338   717,935 
OPERATING EXPENSES       
Cost of operations, excluding depreciation and amortization 254,383   208,511   743,997   634,200 
Depreciation and amortization 20,490   17,480   60,193   53,422 
Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of equipment 917   (373)  1,990   (2,204)
Severance costs 52   82   1,054   1,087 
Total operating expenses 275,842   225,700   807,234   686,505 
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 16,850   16,448   46,104   31,430 
        
OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES       
Interest expense 11,895   10,663   36,589   31,343 
Equity in earnings of joint ventures (1,955)  (2,822)  (6,072)  (9,547)
Other expenses 2   7   1,271   13 
Total other expenses 9,942   7,848   31,788   21,809 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 6,908   8,600   14,316   9,621 
Provision for income taxes (1,816)  (2,827)  (3,556)  (2,835)
NET INCOME 5,092   5,773   10,760   6,786 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,897   734   6,400   3,679 
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS$3,195  $5,039  $4,360  $3,107 
        
BASIC NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS$0.06  $0.10  $0.09  $0.06 
        
DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS$0.06  $0.10  $0.09  $0.06 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING       
Basic 49,807,460   48,010,726   49,597,138   47,937,215 
Diluted 50,360,360   48,615,392   50,113,306   48,481,305 
        



 
RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASHFLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)
(unaudited)
 
 Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2019
 2018
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES   
Net income$10,760  $6,786 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 60,193   53,422 
Amortization of operating lease assets 49,948   - 
Equity in earnings of joint ventures (6,072)  (9,547)
Distributions from joint ventures 3,924   21,783 
Amortization deferred financing costs and loan discount 3,103   2,924 
Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of equipment 1,990   (2,204)
Stock-based compensation 6,963   6,557 
Noncash item in other expenses (559)  - 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,749)  - 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in purchase transactions:   
Accounts receivable (3,467)  (9,641)
Other current assets (1,569)  (5,680)
Other assets (5,770)  (1,209)
Deferred taxes (4,230)  1,531 
Operating leases (49,721)  - 
Deferred rent -   2,397 
Deferred revenue (490)  353 
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 19,349   20,386 
Net cash provided by operating activities 82,603   87,858 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES   
Purchase of imaging facilities (27,150)  (17,393)
Equity investments at fair value (143)  (2,200)
Purchase of property and equipment (68,269)  (62,595)
Proceeds from sale of equipment 760   2,587 
Proceeds from sale of equity interests in a joint venture 132   - 
Nulogix return of capital 792   - 
Equity contributions in existing joint ventures (103)  (2,000)
Net cash used in investing activities (93,981)  (81,601)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES   
Principal payments on notes and leases payable (4,778)  (4,374)
Payments on Term Loan Debt (29,918)  (24,810)
Proceeds from issuance of new debt 97,144   - 
Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests (1,818)  (913)
Proceeds from sale of noncontrolling interest 5,275   - 
Contribution from a noncontrolling partners 750   - 
Purchase of noncontrolling interests -   (200)
Proceeds from revolving credit facility 251,200   44,000 
Payments on revolving credit facility (279,200)  (44,000)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options 50   10 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 38,705   (30,287)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (28)  (65)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 27,299   (24,095)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 10,389   51,322 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period$37,688  $27,227 
    
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION   
Cash paid during the period for interest$36,058  $27,136 
    


RADNET, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA(1)
(IN THOUSANDS)

    
 Three Months Ended
 September 30,
 2019 2018
    
    
Net Income Attributable to RadNet, Inc. Common Shareholders$3,195 $5,039 
Plus Interest Expense 11,895  10,663 
Plus Provision for Income Taxes 1,816  2,827 
Plus Depreciation and Amortization 20,490  17,480 
Plus (Gain) Loss on Sale of Equipment 917  (373)
Plus Severance Costs 52  82 
Plus Other Expenses 2  7 
Plus Non-Cash Employee Stock-Based Compensation 1,381  1,667 
Plus Transaction Costs - EmblemHealth/ACP -  681 
Plus Legal Settlements 1,248  - 
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$ 40,996 $ 38,073 
    
    
 Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
 2019 2018
    
    
Net Income Attributable to RadNet, Inc. Common Shareholders$4,360 $3,107 
Plus Interest Expense 36,589  31,343 
Plus Provision for Income Taxes 3,557  2,835 
Plus Depreciation and Amortization 60,193  53,422 
Plus (Gain) Loss on Sale of Equipment 1,990  (2,204)
Plus Severance Costs 1,054  1,087 
Plus Other Expenses 1,271  13 
Plus Non-Cash Employee Stock-Based Compensation 6,964  6,557 
Plus Transaction Costs - EmblemHealth/ACP -  681 
Plus Gain on Sale of Equipment Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest -  440 
Plus Legal Settlements 1,248  - 
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$ 117,226 $ 97,281 
    

 

 
PAYOR CLASS BREAKDOWN**
  
  
 Third Quarter
 2019
  
Commercial Insurance57.8%
Medicare21.0%
Capitation10.5%
Workers Compensation/Personal Injury3.7%
Medicaid2.4%
Other4.5%
Total100.0%
  
**Calculated as percentages of global payments received from that period's dates of services.
  


        
RADNET PAYMENTS BY MODALITY *
        
        
 Third Quarter Full Year Full Year Full Year
 2019 2018 2017 2016
        
MRI36.0% 35.2% 34.9% 34.7%
CT16.7% 16.5% 16.2% 15.8%
PET/CT5.5% 5.7% 5.2% 5.0%
X-ray8.1% 8.4% 8.9% 9.3%
Ultrasound12.5% 12.2% 12.1% 12.3%
Mammography15.0% 15.8% 16.3% 16.5%
Nuclear Medicine1.0% 1.1% 1.1% 1.2%
Other5.0% 5.1% 5.2% 5.2%
 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
        
        
Note       
* Based upon global payments received from that period's dates of service.      
        

Footnotes

(1) The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, each from continuing operations and adjusted for losses or gains on the sale of equipment, other income or loss, transaction expenses, debt extinguishments and non-cash equity compensation.  Adjusted EBITDA includes equity earnings in unconsolidated operations and subtracts allocations of earnings to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries, and is adjusted for non-cash or extraordinary and one-time events taken place during the period.

Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to its nearest comparable GAAP financial measure.  Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used as analytical indicator by RadNet management and the healthcare industry to assess business performance, and is a measure of leverage capacity and ability to service debt.  Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as an indicator of financial performance or liquidity. As Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is therefore susceptible to varying methods of calculation, this metric, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

(2) As noted above, the Company defines Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less total Capital Expenditures (whether completed with cash or financed) and Cash Interest paid.  Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure.  The Company uses Free Cash Flow because the Company believes it provides useful information for investors and management because it measures our capacity to generate cash from our operating activities. Free Cash Flow does not represent total cash flow since it does not include the cash flows generated by or used in financing activities. In addition, our definition of Free Cash Flow may differ from definitions used by other companies.

Free Cash Flow should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as an indicator of financial performance or liquidity. As Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is therefore susceptible to varying methods of calculation, this metric, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RADNET, INC.
06:18aRADNET : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:00aRadNet Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Reaffirms Previously Annou..
GL
11/07RadNet and Whiterabbit.ai Form a Comprehensive Partnership to Address Mammogr..
GL
11/05THE UNIVERSITY OF GLASGOW : Uofg scientists lead the way in next generation radi..
AQ
11/05UNIVERSITY OF LEEDS : Leeds scientists lead next generation of radiotherapy trea..
AQ
10/31RadNet, Inc. Announces Date of its Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Confe..
GL
09/24RADNET : Solis Mammography Implements eRAD RIS Across 65 Sites
PR
09/24RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference on Wedne..
GL
09/10RADNET : RADAR Sends More Than One Million Messages in July
PR
08/29Delaware Imaging Network Offers New Brain Imaging Software in Delaware
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 130 M
EBIT 2019 74,5 M
Net income 2019 16,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 44,5x
P/E ratio 2020 29,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,73x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,70x
Capitalization 825 M
Chart RADNET, INC.
Duration : Period :
RadNet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RADNET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 18,00  $
Last Close Price 16,46  $
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Howard G. Berger Chairman, Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Norman R. Hames Co-President & Secretary
Mark D. Stolper Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
John V. Crues Director, Vice President & Medical Director
Ranjan Jayanathan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RADNET, INC.58.70%825
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED31.84%9 567
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.132.18%3 569
NEOGENOMICS, INC.81.60%2 352
FLEURY S.A.30.33%2 016
DR. LAL PATHLABS LTD61.62%1 725
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group