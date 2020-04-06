RADWARE SCHEDULES CONFERENCE CALL FOR FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that it has scheduled its earnings call to discuss its first quarter 2020 financial results.



Conference Call Details

Radware management will host a call on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 8:30 am ET to discuss its first quarter 2020 results and the company’s outlook for the second quarter of 2020.

Participants in the US call: Toll Free 833-241-4257

Participants Internationally call: +1-647-689-4208

Conference ID: 4495924

A replay will be available for 2 days, starting 2 hours after the end of the call, on telephone number +1-416-621-4642 or (US toll-free) 800-585-8367.

A live webcast of the conference call can also be heard by accessing the Company's website at: http://www.radware.com/ir/investor-events/. The webcast will remain available for replay during the next 12 months.

