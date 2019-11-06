Radware Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

Third Quarter 2019 Results and Financial Highlights
Revenues of $62.9 million, up 7% from the third quarter of 2018
Non-GAAP Operating income and margin of $9.2 million and 15%
Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25, up 67% from the third quarter of 2018; GAAP EPS of $0.15
Net cash provided by operating activities for the last twelve months of $74.6 million
First Nine Months 2019 Results and Financial Highlights
Revenues of $184.7 million, up 8% from the first nine months of 2018
Non-GAAP EPS of $0.61; GAAP EPS of $0.31
TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
“The third quarter was another solid quarter for Radware, with continued revenue growth and strong profitability,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware President & CEO. “Our market position is strong, and our solution portfolio meets our customers’ evolving needs. We combine superior attack detection and mitigation capabilities, with agility and flexibility in deploying them across private, hybrid and public clouds. We look forward to continued growth.”
Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2019
Revenues for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $62.9 million, up 7% from revenues of $58.8 million for the third quarter of 2018. Revenues for the first nine months of 2019 totaled $184.7 million, up 8% from revenues of $170.6 million for the first nine months of 2018:
Revenues in the Americas region were $24.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with revenues of $26.7 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, revenues in the Americas region increased 3% over the same period in 2018.
Revenues in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region were $19.4 million for the third quarter of 2019, up 10% from revenues of $17.7 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, revenues in the EMEA region increased 4% over the same period of 2018.
Revenues in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region were $19.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, up 32% from revenues of $14.4 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, revenues in the APAC region increased 23% over the same period of 2018.
Net income on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2019 was $7.1 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared with net income of $3.1 million, or $0.06 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018.
Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $11.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared with non- GAAP net income of $7.1 million, or $0.15 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018.
Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition costs, litigation costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in finance income, other gain adjustment and tax effect related to amortization of deferred tax liability related to intangible assets and other gain adjustment. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.
As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities of $428.6 million, compared with $401.1 million as of December 31, 2018. Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2019 totaled $20.3 million. Net cash provided by operating activities in the last 12 months totaled $74.6 million.
Conference Call
Radware management will host a call on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2019 results and the Company’s outlook for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Participants in the US call: Toll Free 833-241-4257
A replay will be available for two days, starting two hours after the end of the call, at telephone number +1-416-621-4642 or (US toll-free) 800-585-8367.
A live webcast of the conference call can also be heard by accessing the Company’s website at: http://www.radware.com/IR/. The webcast will remain available for replay during the next 12 months.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, sales and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, other income, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, income before taxes on income, net income and earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition costs, litigation costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in finance income, other gain adjustment and tax effect related to amortization of deferred tax liability related to intangible assets and other gain adjustment. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; changes in the competitive landscape; inability to realize our investment objectives; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing products; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for Application Delivery and Network Security solutions and in our industry in general; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to attract, train and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.
About Radware
Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower more than 12,500 enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com.