Radware Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

Third Quarter 2019 Results and Financial Highlights



Revenues of $62.9 million, up 7% from the third quarter of 2018

Non-GAAP Operating income and margin of $9.2 million and 15%

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25, up 67% from the third quarter of 2018; GAAP EPS of $0.15

Net cash provided by operating activities for the last twelve months of $74.6 million

First Nine Months 2019 Results and Financial Highlights

Revenues of $184.7 million, up 8% from the first nine months of 2018

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.61; GAAP EPS of $0.31

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.



“The third quarter was another solid quarter for Radware, with continued revenue growth and strong profitability,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware President & CEO. “Our market position is strong, and our solution portfolio meets our customers’ evolving needs. We combine superior attack detection and mitigation capabilities, with agility and flexibility in deploying them across private, hybrid and public clouds. We look forward to continued growth.”

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2019

Revenues for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $62.9 million, up 7% from revenues of $58.8 million for the third quarter of 2018. Revenues for the first nine months of 2019 totaled $184.7 million, up 8% from revenues of $170.6 million for the first nine months of 2018:

Revenues in the Americas region were $24.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with revenues of $26.7 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, revenues in the Americas region increased 3% over the same period in 2018.

Revenues in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region were $19.4 million for the third quarter of 2019, up 10% from revenues of $17.7 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, revenues in the EMEA region increased 4% over the same period of 2018.

Revenues in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region were $19.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, up 32% from revenues of $14.4 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, revenues in the APAC region increased 23% over the same period of 2018.

Net income on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2019 was $7.1 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared with net income of $3.1 million, or $0.06 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $11.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared with non- GAAP net income of $7.1 million, or $0.15 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition costs, litigation costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in finance income, other gain adjustment and tax effect related to amortization of deferred tax liability related to intangible assets and other gain adjustment. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities of $428.6 million, compared with $401.1 million as of December 31, 2018. Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2019 totaled $20.3 million. Net cash provided by operating activities in the last 12 months totaled $74.6 million.

Conference Call

Radware management will host a call on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2019 results and the Company’s outlook for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Participants in the US call : Toll Free 833-241-4257

Participants Internationally call : +1-647-689-4208

Conference ID: 3959748

A replay will be available for two days, starting two hours after the end of the call, at telephone number +1-416-621-4642 or (US toll-free) 800-585-8367.

A live webcast of the conference call can also be heard by accessing the Company’s website at: http://www.radware.com/IR/. The webcast will remain available for replay during the next 12 months.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, sales and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, other income, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, income before taxes on income, net income and earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition costs, litigation costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in finance income, other gain adjustment and tax effect related to amortization of deferred tax liability related to intangible assets and other gain adjustment. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; changes in the competitive landscape; inability to realize our investment objectives; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing products; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for Application Delivery and Network Security solutions and in our industry in general; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to attract, train and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower more than 12,500 enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com.

©2019 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. The Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations:

Anat Earon-Heilborn

+972 723917548

ir@radware.com

Media Contacts:

Deborah Szajngarten

Radware

201-785-3206

deborah.szajngarten@radware.com

Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 39,955 45,203 Available-for-sale marketable securities 28,177 15,742 Short-term bank deposits 153,812 255,454 Trade receivables, net 12,366 17,166 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 9,390 7,071 Inventories 15,083 18,401 258,783 359,037 Long-term investments Available-for-sale marketable securities 120,326 84,669 Long-term bank deposits 86,342 0 Severance pay funds 2,313 2,973 208,981 87,642 Property and equipment, net 23,256 23,677 Other long-term assets 21,495 20,724 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,849 0 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 56,127 41,641 Total assets 587,491 532,721 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current Liabilities Trade payables 4,005 4,483 Deferred revenues 81,987 83,955 Operating lease liabilities 5,183 0 Other payables and accrued expenses 28,089 29,596 119,264 118,034 Long-term liabilities Deferred revenues 54,556 43,796 Operating lease liabilities 14,520 0 Other long-term liabilities 12,343 6,934 81,419 50,730 Shareholders' equity Share capital 707 693 Additional paid-in capital 407,897 383,536 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 1,026 (1,110 ) Treasury stock, at cost (139,612 ) (120,717 ) Retained earnings 116,790 101,555 Total shareholders' equity 386,808 363,957 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 587,491 532,721





Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues 62,859 58,764 184,710 170,587 Cost of revenues 11,527 10,278 33,180 30,558 Gross profit 51,332 48,486 151,530 140,029 Operating expenses, net: Research and development, net 15,108 14,434 45,738 43,729 Selling and marketing 27,094 27,263 80,435 83,249 General and administrative 4,403 3,985 14,209 11,851 Total operating expenses, net 46,605 45,682 140,382 138,829 Operating income 4,727 2,804 11,148 1,200 Financial income, net 2,137 1,487 6,047 4,877 Income before taxes on income 6,864 4,291 17,195 6,077 Taxes on income (tax benefit) (257 ) 1,178 1,960 2,285 Net income 7,121 3,113 15,235 3,792 Basic net earnings per share 0.15 0.07 0.33 0.08 Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net earnings per share 46,850,137 45,537,801 46,788,870 45,030,328 Diluted net earnings per share 0.15 0.06 0.31 0.08 Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net earnings per share 48,488,313 48,519,880 48,595,899 48,012,407





Radware Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP gross profit 51,332 48,486 151,530 140,029 Stock-based compensation 57 54 171 171 Amortization of intangible assets 997 212 1,818 654 Non-GAAP gross profit 52,386 48,752 153,519 140,854 GAAP research and development, net 15,108 14,434 45,738 43,729 Stock-based compensation 640 819 2,064 2,429 Non-GAAP Research and development, net 14,468 13,615 43,674 41,300 GAAP selling and marketing 27,094 27,263 80,435 83,249 Stock-based compensation 1,954 1,666 5,258 5,344 Amortization of intangible assets 17 20 52 61 Non-GAAP selling and marketing 25,123 25,577 75,125 77,844 GAAP general and administrative 4,403 3,985 14,209 11,851 Stock-based compensation 741 527 2,290 1,312 Acquisition costs - - 264 - Litigation costs 24 214 883 627 Non-GAAP general and administrative 3,638 3,244 10,772 9,912 GAAP total operating expenses, net 46,605 45,682 140,382 138,829 Stock-based compensation 3,335 3,012 9,612 9,085 Acquisition costs - - 264 - Amortization of intangible assets 17 20 52 61 Litigation costs 24 214 883 627 Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net 43,229 42,436 129,571 129,056 GAAP operating income 4,727 2,804 11,148 1,200 Stock-based compensation 3,392 3,066 9,783 9,256 Acquisition costs - - 264 - Amortization of intangible assets 1,014 232 1,870 715 Litigation costs 24 214 883 627 Non-GAAP operating income 9,157 6,316 23,948 11,798 GAAP financial income, net 2,137 1,487 6,047 4,877 Other gain adjustment (253 ) - (563 ) - Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 878 432 2,418 255 Non-GAAP financial income, net 2,762 1,919 7,902 5,132 GAAP income before taxes on income (tax benefit) 6,864 4,291 17,195 6,077 Stock-based compensation 3,392 3,066 9,783 9,256 Acquisition costs - - 264 - Amortization of intangible assets 1,014 232 1,870 715 Litigation costs 24 214 883 627 Other gain adjustment (253 ) - (563 ) - Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 878 432 2,418 255 Non-GAAP income before taxes on income 11,919 8,235 31,850 16,930 GAAP taxes on income (tax benefit) (257 ) 1,178 1,960 2,285 Amortization of deferred tax liability related to intangible assets 247 - 247 - Tax related to other gain adjustment 19 - (52 ) - Non-GAAP taxes on income 9 1,178 2,155 2,285 GAAP net income 7,121 3,113 15,235 3,792 Stock-based compensation 3,392 3,066 9,783 9,256 Acquisition costs - - 264 - Amortization of intangible assets 1,014 232 1,870 715 Litigation costs 24 214 883 627 Other gain adjustment (253 ) - (563 ) - Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 878 432 2,418 255 Amortization of deferred tax liability related to intangible assets (247 ) - (247 ) - Tax related to other gain adjustment (19 ) - 52 - Non-GAAP net income 11,910 7,057 29,695 14,645 GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.15 0.06 0.31 0.08 Stock-based compensation 0.07 0.06 0.20 0.19 Acquisition costs 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 Amortization of intangible assets 0.02 0.01 0.04 0.02 Litigation costs 0.00 0.01 0.02 0.01 Other gain adjustment (0.01 ) 0.00 (0.01 ) 0.00 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 0.02 0.01 0.05 0.01 Amortization of deferred tax liability related to intangible assets (0.01 ) 0.00 (0.01 ) 0.00 Tax related to other gain adjustment (0.00 ) 0.00 0.00 0.00 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.25 0.15 0.61 0.31 Weighted average number of shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 48,488,313 48,519,880 48,595,899 48,012,407



