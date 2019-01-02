Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Radware Ltd.    RDWR   IL0010834765

RADWARE LTD. (RDWR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/31 10:00:00 pm
22.71 USD   +0.89%
2017RADWARE LTD. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Radware Schedules Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings and Hosts Investor Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 12:01pm CET

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that it has scheduled its earnings call to discuss its fourth quarter 2018 financial results.

Earning call dates for the first three quarters of 2019 have been scheduled, and are available by accessing the Company's website at: http://www.radware.com/ir/investor-events/.

Furthermore, the Company will host a meeting with analysts and institutional investors on February 20, 2019, in New York, where members of Radware’s executive team will provide an update on the Company’s business and outlook. The presentation materials and a live webcast of the meeting will be available on the Company’s website. The webcast will remain available for replay during the next 12 months.  Analysts and institutional investors who wish to attend the event are invited to email ir@radware.com.

Conference Call Details

Radware management will host a call on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 8:30 am ET to discuss its fourth quarter 2018 results and the company’s outlook for the first quarter of 2019.

Participants in the US call: Toll Free 833-241-4257

Participants Internationally call:  +1-647-689-4208

Conference ID: 4794777

A replay will be available for 2 days, starting 2 hours after the end of the call, on telephone number +1-416-621-4642 or (US toll-free) 800-585-8367.

A live webcast of the conference call can also be heard by accessing the Company's website at: http://www.radware.com/ir/investor-events/. The webcast will remain available for replay during the next 12 months. 

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower more than 12,500 enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com.

©2018 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. The Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may contain statements concerning Radware’s future prospects that are “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware's current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; changes in the competitive landscape; inability to realize our investment objectives; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing products; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; Competition in the market for Application Delivery and Network Security solutions and our industry in general is intense; and other factors and risks on which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, reference is made to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

Investor Relations:
Anat Earon-Heilborn
+972 723917548
ir@radware.com

Media Contacts:
Deborah Szajngarten
Radware
201-785-3206
deborah.szajngarten@radware.com

Radware Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RADWARE LTD.
12:01pRadware Schedules Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings and Hosts ..
GL
2018Radware Secures Multi-Million Dollar Deal With Global Financial Technology Se..
GL
2018Radware's Proven Track Record Drives Expansion Deal With Global Cloud Provide..
GL
2018EXCLUSIVE : A10 Networks explores potential sale - sources
RE
2018Radware Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings
GL
2018Radware Selected by Global SaaS Leader to Provide Hybrid DDoS Attack Mitigati..
GL
2018Radware Simplifies Cloud WAF Management and Allows for Intelligent Decision M..
GL
2018Radware Study Reveals That Two Thirds of Respondents Believe Hackers Can Pene..
GL
2018Radware Scheduled Conference Call for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings
GL
2018Radware Reports Results of Annual General Meeting
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 234 M
EBIT 2018 19,6 M
Net income 2018 13,4 M
Finance 2018 115 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 126,17
P/E ratio 2019 82,58
EV / Sales 2018 3,90x
EV / Sales 2019 3,39x
Capitalization 1 029 M
Chart RADWARE LTD.
Duration : Period :
Radware Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RADWARE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 30,5 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roy Zisapel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yehuda Zisapel Chairman
Gabi Malka Chief Operations Officer
Doron Abramovitch Chief Financial Officer
David Aviv Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RADWARE LTD.17.06%1 029
ADOBE SYSTEMS0.00%110 435
WORKDAY0.00%34 810
AUTODESK22.68%28 167
ELECTRONIC ARTS0.00%23 841
SQUARE INC0.00%23 193
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.