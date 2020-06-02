Log in
RAFAKO S.A.    RFK   PLRAFAK00018

RAFAKO S.A.

(RFK)
Rafako S A : CR 25/2020 Curriculum vitae of new Supervisory Board Member 29 may 2020

06/02/2020 | 06:21am EDT

CURRENT REPORT FILED WITH

THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY

DATE: May 29th 2020

Subject: Curriculum vitae of new Supervisory Board member [Current

Report No. 25/2020]

As a supplement to Current Report No. 22/2020 of May 28th 2020, the Management Board of RAFAKO S.A. ("RAFAKO", the "Company") announces information about Mr Bartosz Sierakowski, a newly appointed member of the Supervisory Board.

Mr Bartosz Sierakowski is an alumnus of Adam Mickiewicz University of Poznań, where in 2009 he graduated with a degree in law from the Faculty of Law and Administration. In 2013, he completed a legal counsel apprenticeship.

Mr Bartosz Sierakowski is a legal counsel, member of the Regional Chamber of Legal Counsels in Warsaw. In 2014, he obtained the licence of a restructuring adviser and on November 27th 2019 he was appointed as a qualified restructuring adviser. He is a partner in the law firm Zimmerman i Wspólnicy sp.k and Vice President of the Management Board of Zimmerman Filipiak Restrukturyzacja S.A., where he performs the duties of a judicial supervisor and administrator in restructuring proceedings.

In recent years, Mr Bartosz Sierakowski has acted as a judicial supervisor or administrator at such companies as:

- RUCH S.A., where following accelerated arrangement proceedings, an arrangement with creditors was reached in 2019,

- Termisil Huta Szkła Wołomin S.A., where an arrangement with creditors was approved in 2019 following recovery proceedings,

- a company of the Piotr i Paweł Group (2020, pending), where arrangements with creditors have been approved as part of ongoing recovery proceedings.

Mr Bartosz Sierakowski also conducts teaching and research activities, has written numerous publications on corporate restructuring and bankruptcy, and is a regular speaker at law conferences in Poland. He is also a member of the Institute of Bankruptcy and Restructuring Law and Insolvency Research of the Łazarski University in Warsaw.

Mr Bartosz Sierakowski:

  • 1) is not engaged in any activity competing with the business of RAFAKO S.A.;

  • 2) is not a partner in any partnership under civil law or another type of partnership, or a member of a governing body of an incorporated company or a member of a governing body of any other legal entity competing with RAFAKO S.A.;

  • 3) is not entered in the Register of Insolvent Debtors maintained pursuant to the Act on the National Court Register.

Legal basis:

Par. 5.5 and Par. 10 of the Minister of Finance's Regulation on current and periodic information to be published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognition as equivalent of information whose disclosure is required under the laws of a non-member state, dated March 29th 2018 (Dz.U. of 2018, item 757, as amended).

Agnieszka Wasilewska-Semail - acting President of the Management Board

Jacek Drozd - Vice President of the Management Board:

Disclaimer

RAFAKO SA published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 10:20:02 UTC
