Rafako S A : CR 26/2020 Curriculum vitae of new Management Board 1 june 2020

06/02/2020 | 06:21am EDT

CURRENT REPORT FILED WITH

THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY

DATE: June 1st 2020

Subject: Curriculum vitae of new Management Board member [Current

Report No. 26/2020]

As a supplement to Current Report No. 20/2020 of May 20th 2020, the Management Board of RAFAKO S.A. ("RAFAKO", the "Company") announces information on Mr Radosław Domagalski-Łabędzki, a newly appointed Vice President of the Management Board.

[EMPLOYMENT RECORD]

Since April 2020: President of the Management Board of E003B7, the SPV implementing the Jaworzno 910 project

November 2018-February 2020: Member of the Management Board of Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ)

  • In charge of export sales, offset projects, and consolidation of business areas at the PGZ

    Group.

April 2018-October 2018: adviser to the Management Board of Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK)

  • Implementation of the project to set up the Three Seas Initiative, international projects of the bank.

October 2016-March 2018: President of the Management Board of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A.

General supervision of the company's affairs, with direct responsibility for the following areas:

  • Laws and regulations, audit and security; support for the development of foreign assets; organisation and business model of 33 subsidiaries; purchases at the headquarters and the group; development of energy assets at and for the KGHM Group.

2016-2020: Supervisory Boards of Tauron PE S.A., PGE Ej, Cenzin S.A., Widzew Łódź S.A.

December 2015 - October 2016: Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Development

  • Direct responsibility for the policy of international economic relations, export support policy,

    Poland's trade policy and offset procedures; Representative of the Polish Government for OECD and WTO, and for the Expo Fair in Łódź;

2016: Member of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (PFSA)

Michał Sołowow Group (Synthos S.A., Rovese S.A., Barlinek S.A., Echo Investment)

August 2013-December 2015: Adviser to Michał Sołowow with respect to investment in Asia - Kielce

July 2006-July 2013: President of the Management Board of Magellan Trading Co. Ltd - Shanghai / China

  • Preparation and successful implementation of the development plan for individual group companies in China; management of the company's entire business - sales, logistics,

marketing, HR, finance, purchases, quality department, franchise network in China (70 stores) and strategic purchases.

2005: American Enterprise Institute - Washington DC, the largest US think tank.

[EDUCATION]

2010-2011: Executive MBA - Rutgers University NJ USA (ranked among Top 25 EMBA Programs by the Wall Street Journal 2008 and 2010; #5 globally in Strategy and #6 in Finance, by Business Week), program run in Shanghai, Singapore, Beijing and New York.

2002-2004: Műnster and Mannheim Universities in Germany - research scholarships.

1998-2003: University of Łódź - Faculty of Law, business law major

Mr Radosław Domagalski- Łabędzki:

  • 1) is not engaged in any activity competing with the business of RAFAKO S.A.;

  • 2) is not a partner in any partnership under civil law or another type of partnership, or a member of a governing body of an incorporated company or a member of a governing body of any other legal entity competing with RAFAKO S.A.;

  • 3) is not entered in the Register of Insolvent Debtors maintained pursuant to the Act on the National Court Register.

Legal basis:

Par. 5.5 and Par. 10 of the Minister of Finance's Regulation on current and periodic information to be published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognition as equivalent of information whose disclosure is required under the laws of a non-member state, dated March 29th 2018 (Dz.U. of 2018, item 757, as amended).

Agnieszka Wasilewska-Semail - President of the Management Board

Jacek Drozd - Vice President of the Management Board:

Disclaimer

RAFAKO SA published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 10:20:02 UTC
