RAFAKO S.A.    RFK   PLRAFAK00018

RAFAKO S.A.

(RFK)
Rafako S A : CR 35/2020 Resolutions passed by RAFAKO Annual General Meeting on August 3rd 2020 3 august 2020

08/03/2020 | 01:42pm EDT

CURRENT REPORT FILED WITH

THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY

DATE: August 3rd 2020

Subject: Resolutions passed by RAFAKO Annual General Meeting on August 3rd 2020 [Current Report No. 35/2020]

Contents:

Current Report No. 35/2020

The Management Board of RAFAKO S.A. of Racibórz (the "Company") announces that on August 3rd 2020 the Annual General Meeting of the Company (the "AGM") resolved, at the request of the shareholder PBG S.A. w restrukturyzacji (in restructuring) of Wysogotowo, to adjourn the AGM until August 12th 2020, 12:00 noon, when it will be resumed at the Company's registered office.

The Company further announces that:

  1. The AGM passed resolutions to appoint the Chairperson of the AGM and to remove item 4 "Election of the Ballot Counting Committee" from the AGM agenda; no other items were removed from the agenda. The adopted resolutions are attached as an appendix hereto;
  2. no objections were raised for the record in the minutes of the AGM;
  1. all resolutions put to the vote prior to the adjournment were passed by the AGM.

Legal basis for this report: Art 56.1.2 of the Act on Public Offering and Par. 19.1.6-9 of the Minister of Finance's Regulation on current and periodic information to be published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognition as equivalent of information whose disclosure is required under the laws of a non-member state, dated March 29th 2018.

Agnieszka Wasilewska-Semail − acting President of the Management Board

Michał Sikorski - member of the Supervisory Board delegated to temporarily perform the duties of a member of the Management Board.

Disclaimer

RAFAKO SA published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 17:41:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 1 245 M 331 M 331 M
Net income 2019 -473 M -126 M -126 M
Net Debt 2019 31,3 M 8,31 M 8,31 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,25x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 168 M 44,7 M 44,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,11x
EV / Sales 2019 0,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart RAFAKO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Rafako S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAFAKO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Helena Fic Chairman-Supervisory Board
Malgorzata Wisniewska Member-Supervisory Board
Przemyslaw Schmidt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Adam Jaroslaw Szyszka Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Dariusz Szymanski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAFAKO S.A.44.04%45
ATLAS COPCO AB3.56%51 634
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.22.08%45 146
FANUC CORPORATION-9.49%32 139
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-7.49%24 482
FORTIVE CORPORATION-8.12%23 659
