Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Raffles Financial Group Limited    RICH   KYG7353K1067

RAFFLES FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

(RICH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Raffles Financial : 16 Jun 2020 -   RAFFLES FINANCIAL GROUP ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN AUDITOR                                                                              

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/20/2020 | 07:21am EDT

Raffles Financial Group Announces Change in Auditor

Singapore, June 16, 2020 - Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH) (Frankfurt: 4VO) (OTC:RAFFF) ("Raffles" or "the Company") announces that it has changed its auditors from Davidson & Company LLP ("Former Auditor") to MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("Successor Auditor"). The Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company effective June 17, 2020 and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor effective as of the same date, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit report for the relevant period, being the two most recently completed financial years ended December 31, 2018. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), the Company has filed a Change of Auditor Notice (the "Notice") on SEDAR together with letters from both the Former Auditor and Successor Auditor, with each letter confirming agreement with the statements contained in the Notice. There were no reportable events as defined in NI 51-102 between the Former Auditor and the Company.

About Raffles Financial Group Limited(CSE: RICH) (GR: 4VO) (OTC:RAFFF)

Raffles Financial Pte Ltd (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raffles Financial Group Limited) is an exempt corporate finance advisory firm, registered with the Monetary Authority of Singapore, which provides public listing advisory and arrangement services. Raffles Financial serves as advisor for family trusts, family offices and investment funds. Please visit www.rafflesfinancial.co for more information.

For more information, please contact:

Cathy Hume, Investor Relations Phone: 416-868-1079 x 231

Email: cathy@chfir.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Disclaimer

Raffles Financial Group Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2020 11:21:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RAFFLES FINANCIAL GROUP LI
07:21aRAFFLES FINANCIAL : 16 Jun 2020 -   RAFFLES FINANCIAL GROUP ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN ..
PU
06/04Raffles Financial Group Retains CHF Investor Relations
NE
2017Explorex Resources Update On The Silver Dollar Project
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 11,5 M 8,25 M 8,25 M
Net income 2019 9,56 M 6,84 M 6,84 M
Net cash 2019 2,10 M 1,50 M 1,50 M
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 214 M 153 M 153 M
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart RAFFLES FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Raffles Financial Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Chang Sheng Liu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nany Sing In Chairman
Dong H. Shim Chief Financial Officer
Li Ying Zhang Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Chun Kit Chan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAFFLES FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED1,983.33%153
BLACKROCK, INC.10.48%84 658
UBS GROUP AG-14.81%39 222
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.25%34 736
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.3.07%29 265
STATE STREET CORPORATION-19.85%23 018
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group