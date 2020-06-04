Raffles Financial Group Retains CHF Investor Relations

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2020) - Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH) (FSE: 4VO) (OTC: RAFFF) ("Raffles" or "the Company") today announced that it has engaged CHF Investor Relations ("CHF"), a highly-regarded Canadian investor relations and capital markets firm.

Dr. Charlie In, Chairman of Raffles Financial, expressed:

"Raffles Financial, which has been providing public listing services to high-growth and profit-generating companies across Asia, is now listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange {CSE}, ranking #1 on the Diversified Industries section. Headquartered in Singapore, we are fortunate to have Canada's leading IR specialists, led by Cathy Hume and her team at CHF, providing Canadian investment public and media with in-depth and timely updates on Raffles' developments."

Effective immediately, CHF is tasked to handle Raffles Financial's investment community outreach, corporate and shareholder communications, social & digital marketing, online and offline shareholders relationship developments. In addition, they will provide counsel on all aspects of the marketing communications for Raffles Financial private and investment banking initiatives.

About CHF Investor Relations

CHF Investor Relations (www.chfcapital.com) is a Toronto-based firm specializing in Investor Relations. With more than 80 years of collective IR & Capital Markets experience, CHF has been a trusted partner for many public companies in Canada and worldwide, operating in a broad range of industries including Mining, Technology, Financial Services, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, and Special Situations.

Its team consists of a diverse pool of talent that combines analytical and creative skills - high-profile communications and investment industry specialists, digital media experts, content creators and graphic designers - making it a one-stop shop for all your communication needs in the public sector.

About Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH) (FSE: 4VO) (OTC: RAFFF)

Raffles Financial Pte Ltd (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raffles Financial Group Limited) is an exempt corporate finance advisory firm, registered with the Monetary Authority of Singapore, which provides public listing advisory and arrangement services. Raffles Financial serves as advisor for family trusts, family offices and investment funds. Please visit www.rafflesfinancial.co for more information.

For more information, please contact:

Cathy Hume, Investor Relations

Phone: 416-868-1079 x 231

Email: cathy@chfir.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the anticipated partnerships with financial institutions worldwide and the growth potential through Province Representatives. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57246