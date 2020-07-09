Log in
Rai Way S p A : Filing of documentation

07/09/2020

Press Release

MINUTES OF THE SHAREHOLDERS'MEETING HELD ON 24 JUNE 2020

AVAILABLE FOR CONSULTATION

Rome, 9 July 2020 - Rai Way S.p.A. announces that the minutes of Shareholders' Meeting held on 24 June 2020 are available for consultation by the public at its registered offices in Rome, via Teulada 66, and published on its internet site www.raiway.it (Corporate Governance/Shareholders' Meetings/Meetings/Ordinary Meeting 2020) as well as on the authorized warehouse mechanism 1Info (www.1Info.it).

Rai Way S.p.A.

Rai Way manages and develops the terrestrial broadcast infrastructure which carries the television and radio signals of RAI, Italy's national public broadcasting company, and provides services to its business customers. Rai Way has an extensive experience and technological, engineering and organizational know-how in the Italian media and broadcast infrastructure market. Such a unique expertise, together with the skills and ongoing training of its around 600 employees, makes Rai Way an ideal partner for any companies and entities seeking for integrated solutions to develop their network and transmit their signals.

Rai Way operates throughout the national territory and can rely on its headquarters in Rome, 21 local network centers and more than 2,300 sites across Italy.

For more information:

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Ph. +39 06 33173973

SEC and Partners

Ph. +39 06 33174815

Giancarlo Frè

investor.relations@raiway.it

Ph. +39 06 3222712

fre@secrp.com

1

Disclaimer

Rai Way S.p.A. published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 16:35:03 UTC
