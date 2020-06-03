Rai Way S p A : Publication of the slates of candidates filed for the election of the new Board of Directors

Rome, 3 June 2020 - Rai Way S.p.A. (the "Company") announces that the slates of candidates which were filed within the prescribed term of 30 May 2020 for the election of members of the new Board of Directors - as per item n. 7 on the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 24 June 2020 - are now available to the public, with the required accompanying documentation and information, at the Company's headquarters, on its website, www.raiway.it (Corporate Governance/Shareholders' Meetings/Meetings/Ordinary Meeting 2020) and on the authorized warehouse mechanism 1Info ( www.1Info.it) .

Slate filed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, in its capacity as investment adviser and on behalf of the investment funds: Artemis Global Equity Income Fund, Artemis Equity Income Fund, Artemis Monthly Distribution Fund and Artemis Funds (Lux) holding together an equity interest of approximately 9.981% in the Company share capital and that, to the purposes of filing the slate, submitted communications issued by intermediaries for a combined quota of approximately 1.04% of the same share capital:

1. Umberto Mosetti (*).

Candidate who stated to fulfil the independence requirements provided for by law (articles 147-ter, paragraph 4, and 148, paragraph 3, of the Consolidated Law on Finance) and article 3 of the Corporate Governance Code for listed companies (July 2018 Edition).

Moreover, with reference to the further items on the agenda of the aforementioned Shareholders' Meeting concerning the election of members of the new Board of Directors of the Company and upon filing of its slate of candidates, the majority shareholder, RAI - Radiotelevisione Italiana SpA, communicated, with respect to item n. 8 on the agenda ("Appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Related resolutions."), its intention of proposing the appointment of candidate Giuseppe Pasciucco as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Rai Way S.p.A.

Rai Way manages and develops the terrestrial broadcast infrastructure which carries the television and radio signals of RAI, Italy's national public broadcasting company, and provides services to its business customers. Rai Way has an extensive experience and technological, engineering and organizational know-how in the Italian media and broadcast infrastructure market. Such a unique expertise, together with the skills and ongoing training of its around 600 employees, makes Rai Way an ideal partner for any companies and entities seeking for integrated solutions to develop their network and transmit their signals.

Rai Way operates throughout the national territory and can rely on its headquarters in Rome, 21 local network centers and more than 2,300 sites across Italy.

