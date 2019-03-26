Rai Way : Request to supplement the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting

Log in
0
03/26/2019 | 04:35pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

REQUEST TO SUPPLEMENT THE AGENDA OF SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Rome, 26 March 2019 - Rai Way S.p.A. (the "Company") informs that today it received from the shareholder Rai - Radiotelevisione Italiana S.p.A. a request, pursuant to Article 126-bis of the T.U.F., to supplement the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting - called for 18 April 2019 - with the following items: "Appointment of a Director to integrate the Board of Directors" and "Possible appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Directors".

The Board of Directors will examine the request and, according to the procedures and time limits laid down by law, will formally communicate the supplement to the agenda as well as publish the report received from the shareholder.

Rai Way S.p.A.

Rai Way manages and develops the terrestrial broadcast infrastructure which carries the television and radio signals of RAI, Italy's national public broadcasting company, and provides services to its business customers. Rai Way has an extensive experience and technological, engineering and organizational know-how in the Italian media and broadcast infrastructure market. Such a unique expertise, together with the skills and ongoing training of its around 600 employees, makes Rai Way an ideal partner for any companies and entities seeking for integrated solutions to develop their network and transmit their signals.

Rai Way operates throughout the national territory and can rely on its headquarters in Rome, 22 local network centers and more than 2,300 sites across Italy.

For more information:

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Ph. +39 06 33173973

SEC and Partners

Ph. +39 06 33175971

Giancarlo Frè

investor.relations@raiway.it

Ph. +39 06 3222712

fre@secrp.com

Disclaimer

Rai Way S.p.A. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 20:34:05 UTC
