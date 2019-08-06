Raia Drogasil : Material Fact - Buyback Program

RAIA DROGASIL S.A.

CNPJ/ME No. 61.585.865/0001-51

NIRE 35.300.035.844

Publicly Held Company

Category A

MATERIAL FACT

Raia Drogasil S.A. ("Raia Drogasil" or "Company") hereby, in compliance with CVM Instructions No. 567/15 and 358/02, as amended, communicates to its shareholders and to the market in general that, in the meeting held on August 6, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors approved the acquisition of shares issued by the Company itself ("Buyback Program"), according to the following conditions:

Company's Purpose:

Acquire shares issued by the Company to be held in treasury and subsequently sold, in order to attend the Stock Option Plan (Programa de Incentivo de Longo Prazo com Ações Restritas), approved in the Extraordinary General Shareholders´ Meeting of the Company held on April 23, 2014.

Amount of Shares to be Acquired:

Up to 1,000,000 common shares, nominative and with no par value, issued by the Company.

Term for the Execution of the Transactions:

Up to 365 days, beginning on August 7, 2019 and ending on August 6, 2020.

Amount of the Outstanding Shares:

213,225,218 shares, on July 31, 2019.

Intermediary Financial Institution:

Santander Corretora de Câmbio e Valores Mobiliários S/A, enrolled under the CNPJ No. 51.014.223/0001-49, with head office in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Av. Presidente Juscelino Kubitscheck, 2,235 and 2,041, 24th floor, Vila Olímpia.

The Company's Board of Officers will define the opportunity and the amount of shares to be effectively acquired, with due regard to the limits and term of validity set forth by the Board of Directors and the applicable law.

The decision about the cancelation or sale of the shares held in treasury will be taken in due course and informed to the market. Additional information on the Buyback Program, including those required under CVM Instructions No. 567/15 and 358/02, as amended, are available to the shareholders at the Company's head office, on its Investor Relations website (http://www.rd.com.br), as well as on the website of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (http://www.cvm.gov.br) and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br).

São Paulo, August 6, 2019.

Eugênio De Zagottis

Corporate Planning and Investor Relations Officer