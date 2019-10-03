Log in
RAIA DROGASIL

(RADL3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 10/03
95.56 BRL   +0.38%
10:02pRAIA DROGASIL : Material Fact - Guidance 2020
PU
09/27RAIA DROGASIL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/06RAIA DROGASIL : Material Fact - Buyback Program
PU
Raia Drogasil : Material Fact - Guidance 2020

10/03/2019

RAIA DROGASIL S.A.

CNPJ/MF No. 61.585.865/0001-51

MATERIAL FACT

Raia Drogasil S.A. ("Raia Drogasil") i n accordance with the CVM Instruction No. 358/02, as amended, hereby announces to the public the new store openings guideline for the exercise of 2020, expected at 240 gross openings.

The guidelines were elaborated based on our past experience and consider our expectations regarding our operations, observing, especially:

  1. our expansion strategy;
  2. our financial capacity to support investments;
  3. our capacity to obtain attractive locations at sound expected returns;
  4. our capacity to implement new stores, including our engineering structure and qualified personnel availability within our career plan in order to operate those stores;
  5. other circumstances inherent to the expansion activities.

It is important to mention that this guidance are estimates, and does not constitute a performance promise, and that they may be reviewed (positively or negatively) by the Company's management.

São Paulo, October 3, 2019.

Eugenio De Zagottis

Investor Relations Officer

SP - 14316992v4

Disclaimer

Raia Drogasil SA published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 02:01:07 UTC
