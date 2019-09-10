10.09.2019 - RBI: Management Board will be reduced to six members

RBI: Management Board will be reduced to six members

Vienna, 10 September 2019. Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has announced that with the expiry of Martin Grüll's mandate in February 2020, RBI's Management Board will be reduced to six from seven members.

Martin Grüll has been working in banking for 37 years and has been responsible as Chief Financial Officer for the areas of Finance, Treasury, and Investor Relations since the IPO of RBI in 2005.

Erwin Hameseder, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, adds "Martin Grüll has contributed substantially to the growth and development of the RBI Group, as well as its positioning in the capital markets. I would like to thank him sincerely on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board".

The mandate of Chief Risk Officer Hannes Mösenbacher, also expiring in February 2020, will be extended by five years.

For further information please contact:

John P. Carlson

Group Investor Relations Raiffeisen Bank International AG Am Stadtpark 9

1030 Vienna, Austria ir@rbinternational.com phone +43-1-71707-2089 www.rbinternational.com