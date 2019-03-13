Log in
13.03.2019 - Raiffeisen Bank International: Full Year Results 2018

03/13/2019 | 02:53am EDT

RBI: Full year results 2018

  • Consolidated profit of EUR 1,270 million (up 14% year-on-year)

  • Operating income up 4% year-on-year driven by net interest income and net fee and commission income

  • Loans to customers up 4% despite sale of Polish core banking operations

  • Disposal of core banking operations in Poland completed on October 31 2018

  • CET1 ratio at 13.4% (fully loaded), 85bps positive effect in Q4/2018 from disposal of Polish core banking operations

  • Provisioning ratio down to 0.21%, driven by continued write-backs and low new inflows of NPL

  • NPL ratio decreased further to 3.8% while NPL coverage ratio improved 10.6PP to 77.6%

  • EUR 0.93 dividend per share will be proposed to the AGM on June 13 2019

Income Statement in

1-12/2018

1-12/2017

Change

Q4/2018

EUR million

Net interest income

3,362

3,225

4.2%

843

Net fee and commission

income

1,791

1,719

4.2%

467

Net trading income and fair

value result

17

35

(52.4)%

(3)

General administrative

expenses

(3,048)

(3,011)

1.2%

(819)

Other result

(161)

0

-

(74)

Levies and special

governmental measures

(170)

(163)

4.0%

(13)

Impairment losses on financial

assets

(166)

(312)

(46.9)%

(222)

Profit before tax

1,753

1,612

8.8%

166

Profit after tax

1,398

1,246

12.2%

127

Consolidated profit

1,270

1,116

13.8%

97

Balance Sheet in

31/12/2018

31/12/2017

Change

EUR million

Loans to customers

80,866

77,745

4.0%

Deposits from customers

87,038

84,974

2.4%

Total assets

140,115

135,146

3.7%

Risk-weighted assets (total)

72,672

71,902

1.1%

Vienna, 13 March 2019

Key ratios

31/12/2018

31/12/2017

Change

NPL ratio (non-banks)

3.8%

5.7%

(1.9)PP

NPL coverage ratio (non-banks)

77.6%

67.0%

10.6PP

CET1 ratio (fully loaded)

13.4%

12.7%

0.6PP

Total capital ratio (fully loaded)

18.2%

17.8%

0.3PP

Key ratios

1-12/2018

1-12/2017

Change

Q4/2018

Net interest margin (average

interest-bearing assets)

2.50%

2.48%

0.03PP

2.52%

Cost/income ratio

57.5%

59.1%

(1.5)PP

63.3%

Consolidated return on equity

12.6%

12.2%

0.4PP

3.5%

Earnings per share in EUR

3.68

3.34

0.34

0.25

Dividend proposal per share in

EUR

0.93

0.62

0.31

-

2017 figures have been adjusted to reflect impact from FINREP implementation.

Outlook

We will pursue loan growth with an average yearly percentage increase in the mid-single digit area. The provisioning ratio for FY 2019 is expected to be around 45 basis points.

We anticipate that the NPL ratio will further reduce.

We aim to achieve a cost/income ratio of around 55 per cent in 2021.

In the coming years we target a consolidated return on equity of approximately 11 per cent. We seek to maintain a CET1 ratio of around 13 per cent in the medium term.

Based on this target, we intend to distribute between 20 and 50 per cent of the consolidated profit.

For further information please contact:

John P. Carlson and Zsolt Benkö Group Investor Relations Raiffeisen Bank International AG Am Stadtpark 9

1030 Vienna, Austriair@rbinternational.comphone +43-1-71 707-2089www.rbinternational.comVienna, 13 March 2019

Disclaimer

Raiffeisen Bank International AG published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 06:52:08 UTC
