13.03.2019 - Raiffeisen Bank International: Full Year Results 2018

RBI: Full year results 2018

 Consolidated profit of EUR 1,270 million (up 14% year-on-year)

 Operating income up 4% year-on-year driven by net interest income and net fee and commission income

 Loans to customers up 4% despite sale of Polish core banking operations

 Disposal of core banking operations in Poland completed on October 31 2018

 CET1 ratio at 13.4% (fully loaded), 85bps positive effect in Q4/2018 from disposal of Polish core banking operations

 Provisioning ratio down to 0.21%, driven by continued write-backs and low new inflows of NPL

 NPL ratio decreased further to 3.8% while NPL coverage ratio improved 10.6PP to 77.6%

 EUR 0.93 dividend per share will be proposed to the AGM on June 13 2019

Income Statement in 1-12/2018 1-12/2017 Change Q4/2018 EUR million Net interest income 3,362 3,225 4.2% 843 Net fee and commission income 1,791 1,719 4.2% 467 Net trading income and fair value result 17 35 (52.4)% (3) General administrative expenses (3,048) (3,011) 1.2% (819) Other result (161) 0 - (74) Levies and special governmental measures (170) (163) 4.0% (13) Impairment losses on financial assets (166) (312) (46.9)% (222) Profit before tax 1,753 1,612 8.8% 166 Profit after tax 1,398 1,246 12.2% 127 Consolidated profit 1,270 1,116 13.8% 97 Balance Sheet in 31/12/2018 31/12/2017 Change EUR million Loans to customers 80,866 77,745 4.0% Deposits from customers 87,038 84,974 2.4% Total assets 140,115 135,146 3.7% Risk-weighted assets (total) 72,672 71,902 1.1% Vienna, 13 March 2019

Key ratios 31/12/2018 31/12/2017 Change NPL ratio (non-banks) 3.8% 5.7% (1.9)PP NPL coverage ratio (non-banks) 77.6% 67.0% 10.6PP CET1 ratio (fully loaded) 13.4% 12.7% 0.6PP Total capital ratio (fully loaded) 18.2% 17.8% 0.3PP Key ratios 1-12/2018 1-12/2017 Change Q4/2018 Net interest margin (average interest-bearing assets) 2.50% 2.48% 0.03PP 2.52% Cost/income ratio 57.5% 59.1% (1.5)PP 63.3% Consolidated return on equity 12.6% 12.2% 0.4PP 3.5% Earnings per share in EUR 3.68 3.34 0.34 0.25 Dividend proposal per share in EUR 0.93 0.62 0.31 -

2017 figures have been adjusted to reflect impact from FINREP implementation.

Outlook

We will pursue loan growth with an average yearly percentage increase in the mid-single digit area. The provisioning ratio for FY 2019 is expected to be around 45 basis points.

We anticipate that the NPL ratio will further reduce.

We aim to achieve a cost/income ratio of around 55 per cent in 2021.

In the coming years we target a consolidated return on equity of approximately 11 per cent. We seek to maintain a CET1 ratio of around 13 per cent in the medium term.

Based on this target, we intend to distribute between 20 and 50 per cent of the consolidated profit.

