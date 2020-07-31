18.03.2020 - (07:31 CET) RBI: Publication of FY 2019 results and change in outlook
RBI: Publication of FY 2019 results and change in outlook
Vienna, 18 March 2020. Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has revised its outlook due to the changed circumstances affecting the daily environment and the global economy as a result of the measures being taken to limit the spread of COVID-19. The associated constraints are likely to result in a severe recession in the Euro area (assumed -4% GDP in 2020) with negative repercussions for RBI's markets (assumed up to -6% GDP in 2020):
We are reducing our loan growth expectations for 2020.
The provisioning ratio for FY 2020 is currently expected to rise to between 50 and 75 basis points, depending on the length and severity of disruption.
We aim to achieve a cost/income ratio of around 55 per cent in the medium term and are evaluating how the current circumstances will impact the ratio in 2021.
In the medium term we target a consolidated return on equity of approximately 11 per cent, but are still evaluating the impact of the current environment on profitability in 2020.
We confirm our CET1 ratio target of around 13 per cent.
Based on this target we intend to distribute between 20 and 50 per cent of consolidated profit.
RBI has also published its 2019 annual report, which can be found online at http://ar2019.rbinternational.com. This does not contain the revised outlook. There were no material changes to the key figures compared to the preliminary numbers published on
6 February 2020:
Monetary values in EUR million
2019
2018
change
2019
2019
Income statement
1-12
1-12
Q4
Q3
Net interest income
3,412
3,362
1.5%
881
866
Net fee and commission income
1,797
1,791
0.3%
489
468
General administrative expenses
(3,093)
(3,048)
1.5%
(848)
(748)
Operating result
2,382
2,330
2.3%
794
580
Impairment losses on financial assets
(234)
(166)
41.2%
(154)
(68)
Profit/loss before tax
1,767
1,753
0.8%
468
465
Profit/loss after tax
1,365
1,398
(2.4)%
380
341
Consolidated profit/loss
1,227
1,270
(3.4)%
353
303
Statement of financial position
31/12
31/12
31/12
30/9
Loans to banks
9,435
9,998
(5.6)%
9,435
9,060
Loans to customers
91,204
80,866
12.8%
91,204
92,574
Deposits from banks
23,607
23,980
(1.6)%
23,607
27,545
Deposits from customers
96,214
87,038
10.5%
96,214
90,701
Equity
13,765
12,413
10.9%
13,765
13,344
Total assets
152,200
140,115
8.6%
152,200
150,805
1
Ad-hoc
Release
2019
2018
change
2019
2019
Key ratios
1-12
1-12
Q4
Q3
Return on equity before tax
14.2%
16.3%
(2.1)
PP
15.1%
15.1%
Return on equity after tax
11.0%
12.7%
(1.7)
PP
12.3%
11.1%
Consolidated return on equity
11.0%
12.6%
(1.6)
PP
12.8%
10.9%
Cost/income ratio
56.5%
56.7%
(0.2)
PP
51.7%
56.3%
Return on assets before tax
1.18%
1.33%
(0.15)
PP
1.23%
1.24%
Net interest margin (average interest-bearing
assets)
2.44%
2.50%
(0.07)
PP
2.47%
2.46%
Provisioning ratio (average loans to customers)
0.26%
0.21%
0.06
PP
0.65%
0.32%
Earnings per share in EUR
3.54
3.68
(3.7)%
1.03
0.87
Dividend per share in EUR
1.00
0.93
7.5%
-
-
Bank-specific information
31/12
31/12
31/12
30/9
NPE ratio
2.1%
2.6%
(0.5)
PP
2.1%
2.3%
NPE coverage ratio
61.0%
58.3%
2.7
PP
61.0%
60.2%
Risk-weighted assets (total RWA)
77,966
72,672
7.3%
77,966
77,816
Common equity tier 1 ratio (fully loaded)
13.9%
13.4%
0.6
PP
13.9%
13.7%*
Tier 1 ratio (fully loaded)
15.4%
14.9%
0.5
PP
15.4%
14.8%
Total capital ratio (fully loaded)
17.9%
18.2%
(0.3)
PP
17.9%
17.4%
*Including YTD results
For more information, please contact:
John P. Carlson, CFA Group Investor Relations Raiffeisen Bank International AG Am Stadtpark 9
