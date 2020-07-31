Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  Raiffeisen Bank International AG    RBI   AT0000606306

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

(RBI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

18.03.2020 - (07:31 CET) RBI: Publication of FY 2019 results and change in outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 02:52am EDT

Ad-hoc

Release

RBI: Publication of FY 2019 results and change in outlook

Vienna, 18 March 2020. Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has revised its outlook due to the changed circumstances affecting the daily environment and the global economy as a result of the measures being taken to limit the spread of COVID-19. The associated constraints are likely to result in a severe recession in the Euro area (assumed -4% GDP in 2020) with negative repercussions for RBI's markets (assumed up to -6% GDP in 2020):

  • We are reducing our loan growth expectations for 2020.
  • The provisioning ratio for FY 2020 is currently expected to rise to between 50 and 75 basis points, depending on the length and severity of disruption.
  • We aim to achieve a cost/income ratio of around 55 per cent in the medium term and are evaluating how the current circumstances will impact the ratio in 2021.
  • In the medium term we target a consolidated return on equity of approximately 11 per cent, but are still evaluating the impact of the current environment on profitability in 2020.
  • We confirm our CET1 ratio target of around 13 per cent.
  • Based on this target we intend to distribute between 20 and 50 per cent of consolidated profit.

RBI has also published its 2019 annual report, which can be found online at http://ar2019.rbinternational.com. This does not contain the revised outlook. There were no material changes to the key figures compared to the preliminary numbers published on

6 February 2020:

Monetary values in EUR million

2019

2018

change

2019

2019

Income statement

1-12

1-12

Q4

Q3

Net interest income

3,412

3,362

1.5%

881

866

Net fee and commission income

1,797

1,791

0.3%

489

468

General administrative expenses

(3,093)

(3,048)

1.5%

(848)

(748)

Operating result

2,382

2,330

2.3%

794

580

Impairment losses on financial assets

(234)

(166)

41.2%

(154)

(68)

Profit/loss before tax

1,767

1,753

0.8%

468

465

Profit/loss after tax

1,365

1,398

(2.4)%

380

341

Consolidated profit/loss

1,227

1,270

(3.4)%

353

303

Statement of financial position

31/12

31/12

31/12

30/9

Loans to banks

9,435

9,998

(5.6)%

9,435

9,060

Loans to customers

91,204

80,866

12.8%

91,204

92,574

Deposits from banks

23,607

23,980

(1.6)%

23,607

27,545

Deposits from customers

96,214

87,038

10.5%

96,214

90,701

Equity

13,765

12,413

10.9%

13,765

13,344

Total assets

152,200

140,115

8.6%

152,200

150,805

1

Ad-hoc

Release

2019

2018

change

2019

2019

Key ratios

1-12

1-12

Q4

Q3

Return on equity before tax

14.2%

16.3%

(2.1)

PP

15.1%

15.1%

Return on equity after tax

11.0%

12.7%

(1.7)

PP

12.3%

11.1%

Consolidated return on equity

11.0%

12.6%

(1.6)

PP

12.8%

10.9%

Cost/income ratio

56.5%

56.7%

(0.2)

PP

51.7%

56.3%

Return on assets before tax

1.18%

1.33%

(0.15)

PP

1.23%

1.24%

Net interest margin (average interest-bearing

assets)

2.44%

2.50%

(0.07)

PP

2.47%

2.46%

Provisioning ratio (average loans to customers)

0.26%

0.21%

0.06

PP

0.65%

0.32%

Earnings per share in EUR

3.54

3.68

(3.7)%

1.03

0.87

Dividend per share in EUR

1.00

0.93

7.5%

-

-

Bank-specific information

31/12

31/12

31/12

30/9

NPE ratio

2.1%

2.6%

(0.5)

PP

2.1%

2.3%

NPE coverage ratio

61.0%

58.3%

2.7

PP

61.0%

60.2%

Risk-weighted assets (total RWA)

77,966

72,672

7.3%

77,966

77,816

Common equity tier 1 ratio (fully loaded)

13.9%

13.4%

0.6

PP

13.9%

13.7%*

Tier 1 ratio (fully loaded)

15.4%

14.9%

0.5

PP

15.4%

14.8%

Total capital ratio (fully loaded)

17.9%

18.2%

(0.3)

PP

17.9%

17.4%

*Including YTD results

For more information, please contact:

John P. Carlson, CFA Group Investor Relations Raiffeisen Bank International AG Am Stadtpark 9

1030 Vienna, Austria ir@rbinternational.com Telephone: +43 1 71 707 2089 www.rbinternational.com

2

Disclaimer

Raiffeisen Bank International AG published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 06:51:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIO
03:21aRAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : Cuts Loan Growth Expectations, Expects 'Severe' ..
DJ
02:52a18.03.2020 - (07 : 31 CET) RBI: Publication of FY 2019 results and change in out..
PU
03/13RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG : annual earnings release
03/10THIRD ELEVATOR LAB ROUND : RBI Innovation Board satisfied with proofs of concept
AQ
02/25Swiss Market Watchdog Approves UBS, Credit Suisse Emergency Plans
DJ
02/25UBS, CREDIT SUISSE'S EMERGENCY PLANS : financial watchdog
RE
02/25UBS, Credit Suisse's emergency plans are effective - financial watchdog
RE
02/19WIRECARD : to Work With Raiffeisen to Provide Payments Services in Eastern Europ..
DJ
02/14RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : Privilege And Statements To A Third Party Regard..
AQ
02/0606.02.2020 - RBI : Preliminary results 2019
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 244 M
EBIT 2019 2 207 M
Net income 2019 1 166 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,10%
P/E ratio 2019 3,46x
P/E ratio 2020 3,41x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,77x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,75x
Capitalization 4 058 M
Chart RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Raiffeisen Bank International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 26,01  €
Last Close Price 12,35  €
Spread / Highest target 179%
Spread / Average Target 111%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johann Strobl Chief Executive Officer
Erwin Hameseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gschwenter Chief Operating & Information Officer
Martin Grüll Chief Financial Officer
Heinrich Schaller Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG-2.08%4 457
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-36.61%271 617
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.79%256 344
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.49%200 375
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-37.59%178 334
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.37%137 815
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group