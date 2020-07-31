18.03.2020 - (07:31 CET) RBI: Publication of FY 2019 results and change in outlook

Ad-hoc

RBI: Publication of FY 2019 results and change in outlook

Vienna, 18 March 2020. Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has revised its outlook due to the changed circumstances affecting the daily environment and the global economy as a result of the measures being taken to limit the spread of COVID-19. The associated constraints are likely to result in a severe recession in the Euro area (assumed -4% GDP in 2020) with negative repercussions for RBI's markets (assumed up to -6% GDP in 2020):

We are reducing our loan growth expectations for 2020.

The provisioning ratio for FY 2020 is currently expected to rise to between 50 and 75 basis points, depending on the length and severity of disruption.

We aim to achieve a cost/income ratio of around 55 per cent in the medium term and are evaluating how the current circumstances will impact the ratio in 2021.

In the medium term we target a consolidated return on equity of approximately 11 per cent, but are still evaluating the impact of the current environment on profitability in 2020.

We confirm our CET1 ratio target of around 13 per cent.

Based on this target we intend to distribute between 20 and 50 per cent of consolidated profit.

RBI has also published its 2019 annual report, which can be found online at http://ar2019.rbinternational.com. This does not contain the revised outlook. There were no material changes to the key figures compared to the preliminary numbers published on

6 February 2020:

Monetary values in EUR million 2019 2018 change 2019 2019 Income statement 1-12 1-12 Q4 Q3 Net interest income 3,412 3,362 1.5% 881 866 Net fee and commission income 1,797 1,791 0.3% 489 468 General administrative expenses (3,093) (3,048) 1.5% (848) (748) Operating result 2,382 2,330 2.3% 794 580 Impairment losses on financial assets (234) (166) 41.2% (154) (68) Profit/loss before tax 1,767 1,753 0.8% 468 465 Profit/loss after tax 1,365 1,398 (2.4)% 380 341 Consolidated profit/loss 1,227 1,270 (3.4)% 353 303 Statement of financial position 31/12 31/12 31/12 30/9 Loans to banks 9,435 9,998 (5.6)% 9,435 9,060 Loans to customers 91,204 80,866 12.8% 91,204 92,574 Deposits from banks 23,607 23,980 (1.6)% 23,607 27,545 Deposits from customers 96,214 87,038 10.5% 96,214 90,701 Equity 13,765 12,413 10.9% 13,765 13,344 Total assets 152,200 140,115 8.6% 152,200 150,805

