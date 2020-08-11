Raiffeisen Bank International : 2Q Earnings Fell as Virus Hit

By Olivia Bugault



Raiffeisen Bank International AG said Tuesday that second-quarter profit dropped as activities declined due to coronavirus-related lockdowns.

The Austrian banking group said its consolidated profit in the quarter fell to 192 million euros ($225.4 million) from EUR345 million a year earlier.

Net interest income was EUR825 million, while net fee and commission income came in at EUR392 million, it said.

"After a pleasing earnings development in the first quarter, we experienced a significant decline in the second quarter due to the lockdown," it said.

In its first half, Raiffeisen booked EUR312 million in impairment losses on financial assets, mostly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, compared with EUR12 million during the same period last year, it said.

Raiffeisen backed its previous forecast that includes a provisioning ratio around 75 basis points for the year and a consolidated return on equity in the mid-single digits for 2020.

