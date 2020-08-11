Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  Raiffeisen Bank International AG    RBI   AT0000606306

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

(RBI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Raiffeisen Bank International : 2Q Earnings Fell as Virus Hit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 02:15am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

Raiffeisen Bank International AG said Tuesday that second-quarter profit dropped as activities declined due to coronavirus-related lockdowns.

The Austrian banking group said its consolidated profit in the quarter fell to 192 million euros ($225.4 million) from EUR345 million a year earlier.

Net interest income was EUR825 million, while net fee and commission income came in at EUR392 million, it said.

"After a pleasing earnings development in the first quarter, we experienced a significant decline in the second quarter due to the lockdown," it said.

In its first half, Raiffeisen booked EUR312 million in impairment losses on financial assets, mostly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, compared with EUR12 million during the same period last year, it said.

Raiffeisen backed its previous forecast that includes a provisioning ratio around 75 basis points for the year and a consolidated return on equity in the mid-single digits for 2020.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIO
02:15aRAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : 2Q Earnings Fell as Virus Hit
DJ
08/06RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG : half-yearly earnings release
07/22RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : Issues EUR500 Million in Perpetual Additional Ti..
DJ
07/06COMMENT : CEE Fintech Atlas: Some stagnation in the fintech scene, but new vibra..
AQ
06/21RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : helping Azerbaijan with its financial legislatio..
AQ
06/21RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce Industry plans to..
AQ
06/21RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : Azerbaijan reveals data on latest grain harvesti..
AQ
06/21RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : Azerbaijan, India to organize ICT business missi..
AQ
06/18RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : to Integrate Investment Bank Subsidiary
DJ
06/08RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 151 M 6 049 M 6 049 M
Net income 2020 641 M 752 M 752 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,46x
Yield 2020 3,68%
Capitalization 5 110 M 6 011 M 6 002 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 46 760
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Raiffeisen Bank International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 20,52 €
Last Close Price 15,55 €
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johann Strobl Chief Executive Officer
Erwin Hameseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gschwenter Chief Operating & Information Officer
Heinrich Schaller Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günther Reibersdorfer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG-30.55%6 011
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.80%302 870
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-24.17%243 766
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.59%226 220
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.60%185 016
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-1.54%130 129
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group