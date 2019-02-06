Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Preliminary results 2018

DGAP-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

RBI: Preliminary results 2018

- Consolidated profit of EUR 1,270 million (up 14% year-on-year)

- Consolidated profit includes negative effects of EUR 159 million from IFRS 9 model fine-tuning and other effects not captured by the risk models as well as EUR 120 million from sale of Polish core banking operations

- Operating income up 4% year-on-year driven by net interest income and net fee and commission income

- Loans to customers up 4% despite sale of Polish core banking operations

- CET1 ratio at 13.4% (fully loaded), 85bps positive effect in Q4/2018 from disposal of Polish core banking operations

- NPL ratio decreased 186bps to 3.8% while NPL coverage ratio improved 10.6 PP to 77.7%

- Risk costs improved EUR 146 million year-on-year; provisioning ratio 0.21%

- Outlook will be published with the annual report on 13 March 2019

- Proposed dividend of EUR 0.93 per share; payout ratio 24%

Income Statement in

EUR million 1-12/2018

preliminary 1-12/2017 Change Q4/2018

preliminary Net interest income 3,362 3,225 4.2% 843 Net fee and commission income 1,791 1,718 4.3% 467 Net trading income and fair value result 17 37 (53.8)% (3) General administrative expenses (3,048) (3,011) 1.2% (819) Other result (160) 0 - (74) Levies and special governmental measures (170) (163) 4.0% (13) Impairment losses on financial assets (166) (312) (46.9)% (222) Profit before tax 1,754 1,612 8.8% 167 Profit after tax 1,398 1,246 12.2% 127 Consolidated profit 1,270 1,116 13.8% 98 Balance Sheet in

EUR million 31/12/2018

preliminary 31/12/2017 Change Loans to customers 80,866 77,745 4.0% Deposits from customers 87,038 84,974 2.4% Total assets 140,115 135,146 3.7% Risk-weighted assets (total) 72,661 71,902 1.1%

Key ratios 31/12/2018

preliminary 31/12/2017 Change NPL ratio 3.8% 5.7% (1.9)PP NPL coverage ratio 77.7% 67.0% 10.6PP CET1 ratio (fully loaded) 13.4% 12.7% 0.7PP Total capital ratio (fully loaded) 18.3% 17.8% 0.5PP

Key ratios 1-12/2018

preliminary 1-12/2017 Change Q4/2018

preliminary Net interest margin (average interest-bearing assets) 2.50% 2.48% 0.03PP 2.52% Cost/income ratio 57.5% 59.1% (1.5)PP 63.3% Consolidated return on equity 11.6% 12.2% (0.6)PP 3.1% Earnings per share in EUR 3.68 3.34 0.34 0.94 Dividend proposal per share in EUR 0.93 0.62 0.31 -

The Management Board decided to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 0.93 per share to the Annual General Meeting for the 2018 financial year. This would correspond to a maximum dividend payout of EUR 306 million and a payout ratio of 24 per cent.

The data contained in this release is based on unaudited figures; 2017 figures have been adjusted to reflect impact from FINREP implementation. On 13 March 2019, RBI will publish its full annual report for 2018 including further details on the business year and the outlook. The annual RBI investor day for institutional investors and analysts will be held in London on 14 March 2019.



