Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Preliminary results 2018

02/06/2019 | 01:35am EST

DGAP-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Preliminary results 2018

06.02.2019 / 07:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

RBI: Preliminary results 2018

- Consolidated profit of EUR 1,270 million (up 14% year-on-year)

- Consolidated profit includes negative effects of EUR 159 million from IFRS 9 model fine-tuning and other effects not captured by the risk models as well as EUR 120 million from sale of Polish core banking operations

- Operating income up 4% year-on-year driven by net interest income and net fee and commission income

- Loans to customers up 4% despite sale of Polish core banking operations

- CET1 ratio at 13.4% (fully loaded), 85bps positive effect in Q4/2018 from disposal of Polish core banking operations

- NPL ratio decreased 186bps to 3.8% while NPL coverage ratio improved 10.6 PP to 77.7%

- Risk costs improved EUR 146 million year-on-year; provisioning ratio 0.21%

- Outlook will be published with the annual report on 13 March 2019

- Proposed dividend of EUR 0.93 per share; payout ratio 24%

Income Statement in
EUR million		 1-12/2018
preliminary		 1-12/2017 Change Q4/2018
preliminary
Net interest income 3,362 3,225 4.2% 843
Net fee and commission income 1,791 1,718 4.3% 467
Net trading income and fair value result 17 37 (53.8)% (3)
General administrative expenses (3,048) (3,011) 1.2% (819)
Other result (160) 0 - (74)
Levies and special governmental measures (170) (163) 4.0% (13)
Impairment losses on financial assets (166) (312) (46.9)% (222)
Profit before tax 1,754 1,612 8.8% 167
Profit after tax 1,398 1,246 12.2% 127
Consolidated profit 1,270 1,116 13.8% 98
         
Balance Sheet in
EUR million		 31/12/2018
preliminary		 31/12/2017 Change  
Loans to customers 80,866 77,745 4.0%  
Deposits from customers 87,038 84,974 2.4%  
Total assets 140,115 135,146 3.7%  
Risk-weighted assets (total) 72,661 71,902 1.1%  
 
Key ratios 31/12/2018
preliminary		 31/12/2017 Change  
NPL ratio 3.8% 5.7% (1.9)PP  
NPL coverage ratio 77.7% 67.0% 10.6PP  
CET1 ratio (fully loaded) 13.4% 12.7% 0.7PP  
Total capital ratio (fully loaded) 18.3% 17.8% 0.5PP  
 
Key ratios 1-12/2018
preliminary		 1-12/2017 Change Q4/2018
preliminary
Net interest margin (average interest-bearing assets) 2.50% 2.48% 0.03PP 2.52%
Cost/income ratio 57.5% 59.1% (1.5)PP 63.3%
Consolidated return on equity 11.6% 12.2% (0.6)PP 3.1%
Earnings per share in EUR 3.68 3.34 0.34 0.94
Dividend proposal per share in EUR 0.93 0.62 0.31 -
 

The Management Board decided to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 0.93 per share to the Annual General Meeting for the 2018 financial year. This would correspond to a maximum dividend payout of EUR 306 million and a payout ratio of 24 per cent.

The data contained in this release is based on unaudited figures; 2017 figures have been adjusted to reflect impact from FINREP implementation. On 13 March 2019, RBI will publish its full annual report for 2018 including further details on the business year and the outlook. The annual RBI investor day for institutional investors and analysts will be held in London on 14 March 2019.


For further information please contact:

John Carlson and Zsolt Benkö
Group Investor Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
phone +43-1-71 707-2089
www.rbinternational.com


06.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43-1-71707-2089
Fax: +43-1-71707-2138
E-mail: ir@rbinternational.com
Internet: www.rbinternational.com
ISIN: AT0000606306
WKN: A0D9SU
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)

 
End of News DGAP News Service

772903  06.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=772903&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
