Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Preliminary results 2018

RBI: Preliminary results 2018
- Consolidated profit of EUR 1,270 million (up 14% year-on-year)
- Consolidated profit includes negative effects of EUR 159 million from IFRS 9 model fine-tuning and other effects not captured by the risk models as well as EUR 120 million from sale of Polish core banking operations
- Operating income up 4% year-on-year driven by net interest income and net fee and commission income
- Loans to customers up 4% despite sale of Polish core banking operations
- CET1 ratio at 13.4% (fully loaded), 85bps positive effect in Q4/2018 from disposal of Polish core banking operations
- NPL ratio decreased 186bps to 3.8% while NPL coverage ratio improved 10.6 PP to 77.7%
- Risk costs improved EUR 146 million year-on-year; provisioning ratio 0.21%
- Outlook will be published with the annual report on 13 March 2019
- Proposed dividend of EUR 0.93 per share; payout ratio 24%
|Income Statement in
EUR million
|1-12/2018
preliminary
|1-12/2017
|Change
|Q4/2018
preliminary
|Net interest income
|3,362
|3,225
|4.2%
|843
|Net fee and commission income
|1,791
|1,718
|4.3%
|467
|Net trading income and fair value result
|17
|37
|(53.8)%
|(3)
|General administrative expenses
|(3,048)
|(3,011)
|1.2%
|(819)
|Other result
|(160)
|0
|-
|(74)
|Levies and special governmental measures
|(170)
|(163)
|4.0%
|(13)
|Impairment losses on financial assets
|(166)
|(312)
|(46.9)%
|(222)
|Profit before tax
|1,754
|1,612
|8.8%
|167
|Profit after tax
|1,398
|1,246
|12.2%
|127
|Consolidated profit
|1,270
|1,116
|13.8%
|98
|
|
|
|
|
|Balance Sheet in
EUR million
|31/12/2018
preliminary
|31/12/2017
|Change
|
|Loans to customers
|80,866
|77,745
|4.0%
|
|Deposits from customers
|87,038
|84,974
|2.4%
|
|Total assets
|140,115
|135,146
|3.7%
|
|Risk-weighted assets (total)
|72,661
|71,902
|1.1%
|
|Key ratios
|31/12/2018
preliminary
|31/12/2017
|Change
|
|NPL ratio
|3.8%
|5.7%
|(1.9)PP
|
|NPL coverage ratio
|77.7%
|67.0%
|10.6PP
|
|CET1 ratio (fully loaded)
|13.4%
|12.7%
|0.7PP
|
|Total capital ratio (fully loaded)
|18.3%
|17.8%
|0.5PP
|
|Key ratios
|1-12/2018
preliminary
|1-12/2017
|Change
|Q4/2018
preliminary
|Net interest margin (average interest-bearing assets)
|2.50%
|2.48%
|0.03PP
|2.52%
|Cost/income ratio
|57.5%
|59.1%
|(1.5)PP
|63.3%
|Consolidated return on equity
|11.6%
|12.2%
|(0.6)PP
|3.1%
|Earnings per share in EUR
|3.68
|3.34
|0.34
|0.94
|Dividend proposal per share in EUR
|0.93
|0.62
|0.31
|-
The Management Board decided to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 0.93 per share to the Annual General Meeting for the 2018 financial year. This would correspond to a maximum dividend payout of EUR 306 million and a payout ratio of 24 per cent.
The data contained in this release is based on unaudited figures; 2017 figures have been adjusted to reflect impact from FINREP implementation. On 13 March 2019, RBI will publish its full annual report for 2018 including further details on the business year and the outlook. The annual RBI investor day for institutional investors and analysts will be held in London on 14 March 2019.
