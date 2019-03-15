Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Railcare Group AB    RAIL   SE0010441139

RAILCARE GROUP AB

(RAIL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Railcare : The election committee's proposal of board of directors for the Annual General Meeting 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 03:54am EDT

Railcare Group AB (publ)'s election committee proposes that the Annual General Meeting re-elect the current members of the board of directors Catharina Elmsäter-Svärd, who is also proposed to be re-elected as chairman of the board, Ulf Marklund, Anna Weiner Jiffer, Adam Ådin and Anders Westermark and to newly elect Björn Östlund. In addition, the election committee propose that the Annual General Meeting resolves on a remuneration to non-employed board members elected by the general meeting and non-employed members of the board of directors' various committees shall be, SEK 200 000 to the chairman of the board of directors and SEK 100 000 to each of the other board members.

Björn Östlund is Head of International Operations BA Road&Rail ÅF and chairman of the board of Gröna Städer. Björn previously worked in the role of Vice President at Banverket and Head of the Traffic and Delivery Division at Banverket, as well as Head of both Banverket Projekering and Banverket Produktion, currently Infranord. He has been involved in transport infrastructure since 1994 with board assignments for the Bothnia Line and the Railway industry association Tågoperatörerna. Björn was born in 1957 and holds a Master of science in industrial economics from Linköping University.

The election committee's other proposals will be presented in the notice to attend the Annual General Meeting of Railcare Group AB (publ)'s held in Skelleftehamn on 8 May 2019.

Prior to the Annual General Meeting 2019 the election committee[1] in Railcare Group AB (publ) consists of Åke Elveros (Norra Västerbotten Fastigheters AB), Per-Martin Holmgren (TREAC AB) and Kjell Lindskog (the families Marklund and Dahlqvist). Chairman of the election committee is Åke Elveros.

For further information contact:
Daniel Öholm, CEO
Telephone: +46 705 280 183
E-mail: daniel.oholm@railcare.se

Sofie Dåversjö, Communications Manager
Telephone: +46 725 280 009
E-mail: sofie.daversjo@railcare.se

About Railcare Group
Rail specialist Railcare Group AB offers products and services that strengthen customer reliability, punctuality and profitability, mainly in the Nordic countries and the United Kingdom. The rail industry is growing and developing well, with increasing traffic volumes and extensive investment programs, along with a rapid development of cost-effective freight and passenger transport and increasing environmental awareness. Railcare has unique opportunities to deliver efficient solutions that contribute to the railways increasing their share of the total transport market. Railcare Group AB (publ)'s share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap since April 2018. The Group has approximately 130 employees and annual sales amounting to approximately 300 MSEK. The company's registered office is domiciled in Skellefteå, Sweden

[1] A Swedish Election Committee is not a Board Committee but a preparatory body for the Annual General Meeting and consists of members appointed by the Company's owners.

Disclaimer

Railcare Group AB published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 07:53:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAILCARE GROUP AB
03:54aRAILCARE : The election committee's proposal of board of directors for the Annua..
PU
03:31aRAILCARE : The election committee's proposal of board of directors for the Annua..
AQ
02/21RAILCARE : Year-end report 2018
AQ
02/18RAILCARE : is preparing for the future with a battery-powered version of the com..
AQ
02/18EPIROC : collaborates with Railcare to develop zero-emission railway maintenance..
AQ
02/07RAILCARE : signs strategic framework agreement with Trafikverket
AQ
01/18RAILCARE : builds generator wagons for Infranord
AQ
01/10RAILCARE : har kört 200 malmtåg för Kaunis Iron
PU
2018RAILCARE : Increased number of shares and votes in Railcare Group AB (publ)
AQ
2018RAILCARE : Trafikverket extends snow removal contract with Railcare for another ..
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 388 M
EBIT 2019 37,0 M
Net income 2019 25,0 M
Debt 2019 161 M
Yield 2019 2,87%
P/E ratio 2019 12,27
P/E ratio 2020 7,93
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Capitalization 305 M
Chart RAILCARE GROUP AB
Duration : Period :
Railcare Group AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAILCARE GROUP AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Oholm Chief Executive Officer
Catharina Elmsäther-Svärd Chairman
Mikael Forsfjäll Chief Financial Officer
Ulf Marklund Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Anna Weiner Jiffer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAILCARE GROUP AB-1.85%33
ATLANTIA20.92%20 421
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.20.82%16 372
GETLINK14.96%8 236
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY CO LTD-0.92%7 186
SOCIETA INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVI22.22%3 796
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.