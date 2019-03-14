Board of Directors' Resolution: Holding of and Agenda for the 2019 AGM, Dividend Payment, Acquisition of Assets of Raimon Land Nineteen Co., Ltd from Connected Person and Investment in ONE CITY CENTRE Project 0 03/14/2019 | 09:24pm EDT Send by mail :

No. ComSec. 4/2019 March 15, 2019 SubjectNotification of the Board of Directors' Resolution re: Holding of and Agenda for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Dividend Payment, Acquisition of Assets of Raimon Land Nineteen Co., Ltd from Connected Person and Investment in ONE CITY CENTRE Project To President The Stock Exchange of Thailand Enclosure 1. Information Memorandum on the Acquisition of Assets and Connected Transaction of Raimon Land Public Company Limited regarding the Acquisition of Assets of Raimon Land Nineteen Co., Project from a Connected Person

2. Information Memorandum on the Acquisition of Assets of Raimon Land Public Company Limited regarding Investment in the ONE CITY CENTRE Project Raimon Land Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform the resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 3/2562, held on March 14, 2019 at 2.00 p.m. at the Company's Meeting Room, 3 Rajanakarn Building, 19th Floor, South Sathorn Road, Kwaeng Yannawa, Khet Sathorn, Bangkok, in which the meeting approved significant matters as follows: 1. Approved to propose to the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to consider and approve the appropriation of net profit for the year 2018 as legal reserve in the amount of Baht 25,000,000 and approved to propose to the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to consider and approve dividend payment from the Company's unappropriated retained earnings from the operating result according to the financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 of the Company at the rate of Baht 0.015 per share, or equivalent to Baht 62,587,261.91 in total. In this regard, the Company would pay the dividend to the shareholders, whose names appeared in the shareholders' register book on the Record Date on May 9, 2019 and determined the dividend payment date on May 28, 2019. However, the right to receive the dividend is subject to the approval by the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

2. Approved to propose to the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to consider and approve the re-election of the 3 directors, namely 1) Mr. Lee Chye Tek Lionel 2) Mr. Sataporn Amornvorapak and 3) Mr. Waroon Warawanisha, who retired by rotation, to be the directors of the Company for another term of office.

3. Approved to propose to the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to consider and approve the directors' remuneration and bonus for the year 2019 in the amount of not exceeding Baht 9,000,000 and authorize the Company's Board of Directors to allocate the directors' remuneration and bonus as deemed appropriate.

4. Approved to propose to the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to consider and approve the reduction of the Company's registered capital by Baht 95,778,240 from the existing registered capital of Baht 4,268,262,367 to Baht 4,172,484,127 by canceling 95,778,240 authorized but unissued shares, with a par value of Baht 1 per share, reserved for the exercise of the warrant to purchase the Company's ordinary shares (RML-WB) which was expired on November 15, 2018 and approved to propose to the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to consider and approve the amendment to Clause 4. of the Memorandum of Association of the Company to be in line with the reduction of the Company's registered capital. 5. Approved to propose to the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to consider and approve the acquisition of Assets in Raimon Land Nineteen Co., Ltd from a connected person. After the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders No.1/2561 of the Company, held on October 11, 2018, had passed a resolution to approve the investment in the assets of KPN Land Company Limited ("KPNL") via an entire business transfer (the "Transaction of Investment in the Assets of KPNL"), the Company later acquired KPNL's assets, which included 51 percent of the total issued shares of Raimon Land 19 Company Limited (the "Target Company"), the owner of the luxury condominium project that was during the development and located on the title deeds nos. 24160 and 24161, with a total area of approximately 1 rai 0 ngarn, and 8 square wah, and situated in the vicinity of Soi Sukhumvit 19, Khwaeng Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Bangkok (the "SHAA Asoke Project") (formerly known as the "S19 Project"). The Company already paid cash and issued newly-issued ordinary shares as consideration for the Transaction of Investment in the Assets of KPNL, which resulted in KPNL becoming a major shareholder (the second largest shareholder) of the Company. As at February 5, 2019 which is the latest book closing date, KPNL and a connect person, i.e. Mr. Krit Narongdej, held in aggregate 20.18 percent of the total issued shares of the Company. However, after the Transaction of Investment in the Assets of KPNL, a partner of KPNL under a joint venture agreement, which held 49 percent of the total issued share capital of the Target Company, exercised its put option to demand KPNL to purchase all of its 49 percent shares in the Target Company in accordance with the said joint venture agreement, which resulted in KPNL, the Company's major shareholder (the second largest shareholder), holding 49 percent of the shares in the Target Company. To eliminate conflict of interest and maximize the Company's benefits as the owner of the project with the potential to generate good returns to the Company in the future, the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 3/2562, held on March 14, 2019, resolved to propose that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders consider and approve the acquisition of 245,000 ordinary shares or equivalent to 49 percent of the total issued shares of the Target Company from KPNL, including KPNL's rights as a creditor with respect to the loan KPNL provided to the Target Company in proportion to its shareholding percentage in the Target Company, at a total price of Baht 191,100,000 (collectively, the "Acquisition of Shares"), by Raimon Land Holding Company Limited ("RMLH"), the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, which constitutes a connected transaction pursuant to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor. 21/2551 Re: Rules on Connected Transactions dated August 31, 2008 (as amended) and the Notification of the Board of Governor of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning Connected Transactions B.E. 2546 dated November 19, 2003 (as amended) (collectively, the "Notifications on Connected Transaction"). The calculated value of the transaction is equivalent to 3.43 percent of the net tangible assets (NTA) of the Company and its subsidiaries, which exceeds Baht 20,000,000 and exceeds 3 percent of the NTA of the Company and its subsidiaries based on the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Therefore, the Company is required to comply with the Notifications on Connected Transaction. In addition, the Acquisition of Shares also constitutes an acquisition of assets pursuant to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor. 20/2551 Re: Rules on Entering into Material Transactions Deemed as Acquisition or Disposal of Assets dated August 31, 2008 (as amended) and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Acquisition and Disposition of Assets dated October 29, 2004 (as amended) (collectively, the "Notifications on Acquisition or Disposition"). The value of the transaction calculated according to the totalvalue of consideration criterion, which gives the highest transaction value, is equivalent to 1.33 percent. Such calculation is based on the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. In this regard, within the past six months, the Company has an acquisition transaction, of the right to use the "klapsons" trademark to operate its hospitality business for a period of 10 years from January 1, 2019 -December 31, 2028. The Company will pay the licensing fee in the amount of not exceeding Baht 19,806,228. As calculated based on the total value of consideration criterion, the size of the transaction is 0.15 percent, based on the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018. Additionally, the Company has disclosed such transaction to the SET on February 13, 2019. In addition, a resolution was passed at the same meeting of the Board of Directors to propose that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders consider and approve the investment in the ONE CITY CENTRE Project (the details of which are as set out in the Information Memorandum on the Acquisition of Assets of Raimon Land Public Company Limited regarding the Investment in the ONE CITY CENTRE Project (Enclosure 2)). The transaction value of such project calculated according to the total value of consideration criterion, which gives the highest transaction value, is equivalent to 74.33 percent. The calculation of the transaction value of such three transactions according to the total value of consideration criterion gives the highest total transaction value equivalent to 75.81 percent, which is more than 50 percent, but lower than 100 percent. The Acquisition of Shares is, therefore, deemed as a Class 1 Transaction pursuant to the Notifications on Acquisition or Disposition, where the Company is required to prepare and immediately disclose information on the Acquisition of Shares to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (the "SET") where such disclosure must contain at least the information specified in Schedule (1) attached to the Notifications on Acquisition or Disposition and convene a shareholders' meeting to consider and approve the Acquisition of Shares. The Company has also appointed Asset Pro Management Company Limited as the independent financial advisor to provide an opinion on the Acquisition of Shares to the shareholders of the Company for their consideration pursuant to the Notifications on Connected Transaction and the Notifications on Acquisition or Disposition. Please refer to details of transaction in the Information Memorandum on the Acquisition of Assets and Connected Transaction of Raimon Land Public Company Limited regarding the Acquisition of Assets in the Raimon Land Nineteen Co., Ltd from a Connected Person, Enclosure 1. 6. Approved to propose to the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to consider and approve the investment in the ONE CITY CENTRE Project, a commercial building development project (the "OCC Project") by RML 548 Company Limited ("RML548"). After the Board of Director's Meeting No. 7/2559 of the Company, held on November 10, 2016, had passed a resolution to approve the entry into a long-term 30-year lease of a plot of land in the vicinity of Ploenchit Road, with a total area under of 6 rai and 28 square wa, and the Company had already disclosed information on the acquisition of such long-term lease to the SET on February 23, 2017, the lessor has already handed over the leased land to RML 548. The Board of Director's Meeting No. 3/2562, held on March 14, 2019, resolved to propose that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders consider and approve the investment in the OCC Project on the leased land as mentioned above by RML 548, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, for a total investment value of Baht 9,096 million (the "Investment in the OCC Project"), divided into construction cost and other expenses in the amount of Baht 5,774.02 million (the "Construction Cost and Other Expenses"), and rent payable for the leased land approved atthe Board of Director's Meeting No. 7/2559, held on November 10, 2016 in the amount of Baht 3,321.98 million (the "Leased Land Rent"). The Investment in the OCC Project constitutes an acquisition of assets pursuant to Notifications on Acquisition or Disposition. The value of the transaction calculated according to the total value of consideration criterion, which gives the highest transaction value, is equivalent to 74.33 percent, divided into 1) the Construction Cost and Other Expenses of 40.29 percent and 2) the Leased Land Rent of 34.04 percent1. In this regard, within the past six months, the Company has an acquisition transaction, of the right to use the "klapsons" trademark to operate its hospitality business for a period of 10 years from January 1, 2019 -December 31, 2028. The Company will pay the licensing fee in the amount of not exceeding Baht 19,806,228. As calculated based on the total value of consideration criterion, the size of the transaction is 0.15 percent, based on the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018. Additionally, the Company has disclosed such transaction to the SET on February 13, 2019. In addition, a resolution was passed at the same meeting of the Board of Directors to approve and propose that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders consider and approve the Acquisition of Shares (the details of which are as set out in the Information Memorandum of the Acquisition of Assets and Connected Transaction of Raimon Land Public Company Limited regarding the Acquisition of Assets in the Raimon Land Nineteen Co., Ltd from a Connected Person (Enclosure 1)). The transaction value of the Acquisition of Shares calculated according to the total value of consideration criterion, which gives the highest transaction value, is equivalent to 1.33 percent. Such calculation is based on the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. The calculation of the transaction value of such three transactions according to the total value of consideration criterion gives the highest transaction value equivalent to 75.81 percent, which is more than 50 percent, but lower than 100 percent. The Investment in the OCC Project is, therefore, deemed as a Class 1 Transaction pursuant to the Notifications on Acquisition or Disposition, where the Company is required to prepare and immediately disclose information on the Investment in the OCC Project to the SET where such disclosure must contain at least the information specified in Schedule (1) attached to the Notifications on Acquisition or Disposition; and convene a shareholders' meeting to consider and approve the Investment in the OCC Project. The Company has also appointed Asset Pro Management Company Limited as the independent financial advisor to provide an opinion on the proposed transaction for further consideration and decision-making by the shareholders of the Company as required under the Notifications on Acquisition or Disposition. Please refer to details of transaction in the Information Memorandum on the Acquisition of Assets of Raimon Land Public Company Limited regarding the Investment in the ONE CITY CENTRE Project, Enclosure 2. 7. Approved the appointment of Asset Pro Management Co., Ltd., a financial advisor whose name appears on the approved list of the SEC, as the Independent Financial Advisor of the Company to provide an opinion on the Acquisition of Shares and the Investment in the OCC Project. 1 The transaction value was approved at the Board of Director's Meeting No. 7/2016, held on November 10, 2016. 8. Approved to convene the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 29, 2019 at 2.00 p.m. at Surasak Ballroom, 11th floor, Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn located at 33/1, South Sathorn Road, Khwaeng Yannawa, Khet Sathorn, Bangkok, to consider the following agenda items:Agenda 1 To consider and certify the minutes of the 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; Agenda 2 To acknowledge the report on the Company's operating result for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, annual report of the Board of Directors and business plan and strategy of the Company; Agenda 3 To consider and approve the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018; Agenda 4 To consider and approve the appropriation of net profit for the year 2018 as legal reserve and the dividend payment for the year 2019; Agenda 5 To consider and approve the election of directors to replace those who are due to retire by rotation; Agenda 6 To consider and approve the directors' remuneration and bonus for the year 2019; Agenda 7 To consider and approve the appointment of auditors and determination of the auditors' remuneration for the year 2019; Agenda 8 To consider and approve the reduction of the Company's registered capital by canceling the authorized but unissued shares and the amendment to Clause 4. of the Memorandum of Association of the Company to be in line with the reduction of the Company's registered capital. Agenda 9 To consider and approve the investment in the ONE CITY CENTRE Project, a commercial building development project Agenda 10 To consider and approve the acquisition of Assets of Raimon Land Nineteen Co., Ltd from a connected person. Agenda 11 To consider other businesses (if any).

9. Approved the date to determine the names of shareholders entitled to attend the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (Record Date) on March 29, 2019 and authorize the Board of Directors or any person designated by the Board of Directors to be empowered to consider and amend the Record Date, including to amend and/or add on the agenda items of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders as deemed necessary and appropriate under relevant laws and considered based on the benefit of and effect to the Company. In this regard, the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 1/2562 has approved the appointment of auditors from Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Jaiyos Audit Co., Ltd. and determination of the auditors' remuneration for the year 2019 in the amount of not exceeding Baht 1,860,000 and the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 2/2562 approved the financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. The resolutions were announced to the SET and published on the SET's website on January 21, 2019 and February 27, 2019, respectively and prescribed both resolution on the agenda items of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Attachments Original document

