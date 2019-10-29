Log in
Rainbow Rare Earths : CEO and Chairman acquire shares

10/29/2019 | 04:27am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

29 October 2019

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited

('Rainbow' or the 'Company')

(LSE: RBW)

CEO and Chairman acquire shares

The Company announces that George Bennett, CEO, and Adonis Pouroulis, Chairman, both Directors of the Company, have acquired 5,464,481 additional ordinary shares of no par valueeach, ('Ordinary Shares') in the Company at price of 3 pence per share.

As a result of these transactions, their combined interests now account for 27.48% of the issued share capital, and underline their commitment to, and confidence in, the Company and the Gakara project as it progresses with its plans to develop the resource, with a view to building a much larger bulk mining operation.

For further information, please contact:

Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd

Company

George Bennett

Jim Wynn

+27 82 652 8526

+44 (0) 20 3910 4551

Turner Pope Investments

Broker

Andy Thacker

Zoe Alexander

+44 (0) 20 3657 0050

St Brides Partners Ltd

IR and PR

Priit Piip

+44 (0) 20 7236 1177

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

George Bennett

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited

b)

LEI

213800HONYSAXTG6KS11

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of No Par Value

GG00BD59ZW98

b)

Nature of the transaction

acquisition of Ordinary Shares of no par value

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.03

5,464,481

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-10-28

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Adonis Pouroulis

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited

b)

LEI

213800HONYSAXTG6KS11

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of No Par Value

GG00BD59ZW98

b)

Nature of the transaction

acquisition of Ordinary Shares of no par value

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.03

5,464,481

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-10-28

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

Disclaimer

Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 08:26:02 UTC
