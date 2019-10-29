Rainbow Rare Earths : CEO and Chairman acquire shares

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
29 October 2019
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited
('Rainbow' or the 'Company')
(LSE: RBW)
CEO and Chairman acquire shares
The Company announces that George Bennett, CEO, and Adonis Pouroulis, Chairman, both Directors of the Company, have acquired 5,464,481 additional ordinary shares of no par valueeach, ('Ordinary Shares') in the Company at price of 3 pence per share.
As a result of these transactions, their combined interests now account for 27.48% of the issued share capital, and underline their commitment to, and confidence in, the Company and the Gakara project as it progresses with its plans to develop the resource, with a view to building a much larger bulk mining operation.
