Rainbow Rare Earths : CEO and Chairman acquire shares

29 October 2019

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited

('Rainbow' or the 'Company')

(LSE: RBW)

CEO and Chairman acquire shares

The Company announces that George Bennett, CEO, and Adonis Pouroulis, Chairman, both Directors of the Company, have acquired 5,464,481 additional ordinary shares of no par valueeach, ('Ordinary Shares') in the Company at price of 3 pence per share.

As a result of these transactions, their combined interests now account for 27.48% of the issued share capital, and underline their commitment to, and confidence in, the Company and the Gakara project as it progresses with its plans to develop the resource, with a view to building a much larger bulk mining operation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name George Bennett 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Rainbow Rare Earths Limited b) LEI 213800HONYSAXTG6KS11 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of No Par Value GG00BD59ZW98 b) Nature of the transaction acquisition of Ordinary Shares of no par value c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.03 5,464,481 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2019-10-28 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue