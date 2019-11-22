Raise Production Inc. Announces Election of Directors

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2019) - Raise Production Inc. (TSXV: RPC) ("Raise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its 2019 Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

At the meeting, the following resolutions were approved by the shareholders:

the number of directors was fixed at seven;

the following individuals were elected to serve as board members until the next annual election of directors: Messrs. Dell Chapman, Thomas Kehoe, Eric Laing (President & CEO), Rick McHardy (Chairman), Dan Newman, Al Stark and Ken Zinger;

Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year; and

the Company's Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan was ratified and approved.

Please refer to the Company's website for the AGM meeting materials as well as a copy of the presentation shown at the meeting.

The board members and management of the Company extend sincere thanks to Mr. Warren Steckley for his time, contributions and valuable experience to the Company over the last couple years as a board and audit committee member and wish him well in his retirement.

About Raise Production Inc.

The Company is an innovative oilfield service company that focuses its efforts on the production service sector, utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase ultimate production in both conventional and unconventional oil and gas wells.

