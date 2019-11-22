Log in
Raise Production Inc. Announces Election of Directors

11/22/2019 | 06:30pm EST

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2019) - Raise Production Inc. (TSXV: RPC) ("Raise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its 2019 Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

At the meeting, the following resolutions were approved by the shareholders:

  • the number of directors was fixed at seven;
  • the following individuals were elected to serve as board members until the next annual election of directors: Messrs. Dell Chapman, Thomas Kehoe, Eric Laing (President & CEO), Rick McHardy (Chairman), Dan Newman, Al Stark and Ken Zinger;
  • Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year; and
  • the Company's Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan was ratified and approved.

Please refer to the Company's website for the AGM meeting materials as well as a copy of the presentation shown at the meeting.

The board members and management of the Company extend sincere thanks to Mr. Warren Steckley for his time, contributions and valuable experience to the Company over the last couple years as a board and audit committee member and wish him well in his retirement.

About Raise Production Inc.

The Company is an innovative oilfield service company that focuses its efforts on the production service sector, utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase ultimate production in both conventional and unconventional oil and gas wells.

For further information please contact:

Tom Kehoe, Investor Relations
E-mail: tkehoe@raiseproduction.com

Eric Laing, President and Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: elaing@raiseproduction.com

Susan Scullion, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: sscullion@raiseproduction.com

Raise Production Inc.
2620-58th Avenue S.E.
Calgary, Alberta T2C 1G5
Tel: (403) 699-7675
Web site at: www.raiseproduction.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50015


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Laing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Scullion Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Geoffrey David Steele Chief Technical Officer
Wendell Percy Chapman Independent Director
Kenneth E. Zinger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAISE PRODUCTION INC.-6.06%13
SCHLUMBERGER NV0.17%50 696
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-20.50%18 548
BAKER HUGHES4.28%14 681
TECHNIPFMC0.36%8 785
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-15.25%8 403
