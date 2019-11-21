Raise Production Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results and Provides Operations Update

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2019) - Raise Production Inc. (TSXV: RPC) ("Raise" or the "Company") has released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September30, 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER

The Company closed a $900,000 private placement of secured convertible debentures and acquired the shares of a private consulting company which held $300,000 in cash, for $1,400,000 in secured convertible debentures, resulting in a total of $1,200,000 in cash being injected into the Company on September 30, 2019. As part of the acquisition, Richard McHardy and Al Stark agreed to join the board of directors and to provide the Company with guidance, mentorship and strategic advice with respect to various business opportunities and strategic alternatives.

The Company continues to steadily grow its foot print with the HARP TM technology in Canada as its customer base and installs continue to expand,

technology in Canada as its customer base and installs continue to expand, The Generation 2 HARP TM installs in the USA continue to perform well and have driven incremental sales with new customers.

installs in the USA continue to perform well and have driven incremental sales with new customers. The REAL TM system installed in a Cardium wellbore is undergoing testing.

system installed in a Cardium wellbore is undergoing testing. Revenue earned on the sales of the Company's HARPTM increased 278% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 160% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same periods in the prior year.

PRESIDENT'S UPDATE

The Company is pleased to provide an update to its shareholders on its financial results and recent activities related to its operations.

The Company has three systems that can be used independently or in combination in horizontal wellbores:

the High Angle Reciprocating Pump ("HARPTM"); the Raise Efficient Artificial Lift ("REALTM"); and the Horizontal Artificial Recovery Technology ("HARTTM").

HARP TM (High Angle Reciprocating Pump)

Canada

HARPTM installs and sales continue to increase each quarter with 5 installs in the first quarter, 4 in the second quarter, 14 in the third quarter and 19 in the fourth quarter thus far with November 2019 being a record month for the Company. The increase in sales and the number of customers are the result of continued positive results being obtained over time with the installed HARP'sTMto date. The Company continues to see excellent results from its Generation 2 HARPTM.

As previously disclosed, the Company was chosen as the supplier of preference for a Northern Alberta operator in its new and existing well bores and it continues to leverage on this success with surrounding operators in the same area. Two additional operators are now installing the HARPTM technology in their Charlie Lake wells. The Company continues to focus and install HARP'sTM in Cardium and Glauconite formations. Recently installed "Hybrid HARP'sTM" have opened an opportunity for the Company into the conventional pump market where vertical pumping solutions are experiencing trouble.

In addition, the Company recently negotiated a distribution agreement with a private independent pump supply/service company based in SE Saskatchewan and Manitoba to provide timely and local service for its customers in that area. The Company will also be looking to set up a local storage and delivery facility to better serve its Northern Alberta customer base. The Company has also been continuing its focused sales approach with lunch and learns, shop tours and field seminars.

United States

The Company is in the process of re-negotiating a multi-year distribution agreement with Endurance Lift Solutions ("ELS"). The revised agreement will provide both parties with the ability to accelerate development of the large U.S market. ELS continues to install pumps and order HARPTM inventory parts while this negotiation is in progress.

REAL TM (Raise Efficient Artificial Lift)

The Company's first REALTM system was installed during the third quarter of 2019 in a Cardium horizontal well without issue. Performance has been evaluated and the Company is currently working on some minor upgrades to better handle foamy oil/water emulsions. These revisions are expected to be completed by year-end. Numerous Raise customers have expressed interest in deploying the revised product during the first quarter of 2020.

HART TM (Horizontal Artificial Recovery Technology)

As stated in the last quarterly press release, the Company continues to have discussions with potential partners to further develop and promote the HARTTM technology and will update shareholders when new developments occur.

Eric Laing, President & CEO, stated "Raise is excited about the increase in installations and expanding customer base. Customers benefit from lowering their artificial lift pumps, even with increased costs of working over the well bore. Raise is also eagerly anticipating the REALTM separation system's debut into the market."

Please use the link below to view the article on the Company's LinkedIn page:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/raise-production-inc/?viewAsMember=true

The Company would like to thank all its shareholders for their continued support and encouragement.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

Three months ended Sept 30

Nine months ended Sept 30

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue $ 310,034

$ 80,840

$ 753,613

$ 289,418

Cost of sales 193,959

54,887

494,734

214,065

Gross margin 116,075

25,953

258,879

75,353









Other income –

10,947

8,936

16,688









Expenses:







General and administration 1,629,010

549,976

2,574,621

1,358,831

Depreciation and amortization 59,839

20,062

176,792

60,185

Stock-based compensation 64,603

88,220

143,884

277,138

Research expenses 49,746

41,494

129,401

119,730

Inventory impairment 44,576

–

44,576

–

Finance costs 8,637

823

29,066

2,235

1,856,411

700,575

3,098,340

1,818,119









Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (1,740,336 ) $ (663,675 ) $ (2,830,525 ) $ (1,726,078 )







Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 )

About Raise Production Inc.

The Company is an innovative oilfield technology company that focuses its efforts on the production service sector, utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase ultimate production in both conventional and unconventional oil and gas wells.

For further information please contact:

Tom Kehoe, Investor Relations

E-mail: tkehoe@raiseproduction.com

Eric Laing, President and Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: elaing@raiseproduction.com

Susan Scullion, Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: sscullion@raiseproduction.com

Raise Production Inc.

2620-58th Avenue S.E.

Calgary, Alberta T2C 1G5

Tel: (403) 699-7675

Web site at: www.raiseproduction.com

