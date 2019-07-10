Raise Production : July 10, 2019 - Press Release - Raise Provides Operational Update

For Immediate Release

Raise Production Inc.

Provides Operations Update

CALGARY, Alberta - July 10, 2019 - Raise Production Inc. (TSX-V: RPC) ("Raise" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to its shareholders on recent activities related to its operations.

HARP™ (High Angle Reciprocating Pump)

USA

Endurance Lift Solutions ("ELS") has installed HARP™ systems in the Granite Wash, Permian and South Texas fields and continues to order Generation 2 HARP™ systems with 20 HARP™ assemblies being ordered in late June (in addition to the 18 HARP's™ delivered in March and April 2019) with half of the order delivered in June and the remaining amount in early August due to special materials being involved.

The HARP™ results are showing increased productivity with one south Texas operator showing over 300% production improvement in oil and higher gas rate, while eliminating issues associated with high gas to liquid wellbores.

Canada

The Company continues to gain traction with recent installs in Alberta. The Company has recently installed an additional three HARP's™ for the previously announced operator in Northern Alberta, which now brings the total HARP™ installs for this operator to six or 20% of its HARP™ install candidates. Performance of the HARP™ in this area has been exceptional with increased productivity and greatly reduced operator intervention time required at the wellhead.

The Company has also secured installs in the Central Alberta area and has seen excellent results in the Cardium formation resulting in additional installs slated for August 2019. In Southern Alberta, the Company has installs slated for late July 2019 and early August 2019. The results from the Company's HARP™ installs in SE Saskatchewan are showing run life two-times longer than conventional systems and they continue to perform well.

In late June 2019, the Company hosted a Lunch and Learn for one of the largest E&P companies in Canada. The event was attended by 22 engineers dedicated to production operations and in the days that followed the Company has received requests for evaluations in three different areas. Raise will be holding additional events for target customers and following up at the field level to promote its technologies at all levels within the customer organizations.

Raise is seeking local representation in Northern and Central Alberta to offer improved service response times as these areas are a high priority based on the success in these areas to date. Raise is planning to have HARP™ distribution in local areas set up and operational as soon as reasonably possible, which will include inventory and training as well as increased sales and technical seminars being conducted for customers.