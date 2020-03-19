Raisio : AGM cancelled, new AGM will be convened later

Raisio plc cancels its Annual General Meeting from 24 March 2020 and moves it to a later date
Based on the announcement by the Finnish Government on the coronavirus situation, Raisio plc has decided to cancel the Annual General Meeting called to convene 24 March 2020. Raisio plc's Board will convene the Annual General Meeting at a later stage.
>> Annual General Meeting materials
>> Stock Exchange Release 19 March 2020
Disclaimer
Raisio Oyj published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 08:58:03 UTC