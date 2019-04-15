Log in
RAK PETROLEUM PLC

(RAKP)
RAK Petroleum : Releases 2018 Annual Report and Accounts

04/15/2019 | 12:58am EDT

United Kingdom, 15 April 2019

RAK Petroleum plc, the Oslo-listed oil and gas investment company, today released its 2018 Annual Report and Accounts. A copy is attached and is available at http://www.rakpetroleum.uk/Investor-relations/Reports-and-presentations/Financial-reporting/Annual-reports.

For further queries, please contact:
Kevin Toner
Managing Director
RAK Petroleum plc
Email: kevin.toner@rakpetroleum.uk

About RAK Petroleum plc
RAK Petroleum plc is an Oslo Børs listed oil and gas investment company established under the laws of England and Wales as a public limited company. Its principal holdings are 40.45 percent of DNO ASA and 33.33 percent of Foxtrot International LDC held through Mondoil Enterprises, LLC. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Børs since 1981, DNO ASA is a Norwegian exploration and production company focused on the Middle East and North Sea regions with interests in oil and gas blocks in various stages of exploration, development and production, both onshore and offshore. Foxtrot International LDC is a privately-held company active in West Africa whose principal asset is a 27.27 percent interest in and operatorship of Block CI-27 offshore Côte d'Ivoire.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


RAK Petroleum plc Annual Report 2018

Disclaimer

RAK Petroleum plc published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 04:57:03 UTC
