RAKON LIMITED

(RAK)
ADMIN: RAK: Rakon Appoints Chief Operating Officer

07/21/2019 | 11:55pm EDT

RAK
22/07/2019 14:20
ADMIN
NOT PRICE SENSITIVE
REL: 1420 HRS Rakon Limited

22 July 2019

Rakon (RAK) Appoints Chief Operating Officer

Rakon Limited ('Rakon') today announces the appointment of Sinan Altug as
Chief Operating Officer based in New Zealand.

Chief Executive Officer Brent Robinson says: 'This position is the final
addition to our Executive team, and will be focussed on leading, aligning and
driving the global operations to best meet customer demand, resulting in
profitable growth for Rakon.'

Mr Robinson says: 'Sinan is anticipating being in New Zealand by December
2019 to take up the role and I am looking forward to working more closely
with him as we continue as a company to position ourselves for significant
growth.'
Sinan Altug has over 22 years' experience in frequency controlled products,
with over 17 years with Rakon, most recently as Managing Director of Rakon's
European businesses.

-ends-

Contact:
Brent Robinson
Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
+64 9 571 9201

Media Enquiries:
Louise Howe (Media Liaison)
+64 21 206 0985
www.rakon.com

About Rakon
Rakon is a global high technology company and a world leader in its field.
The company designs and manufactures advanced frequency control and timing
solutions for telecommunications, global positioning and space and defence
applications. Rakon products are found at the forefront of communications
where speed and reliability are paramount. The company's products create
extremely accurate electric signals which are used to generate radio waves
and synchronise time in the most demanding communication applications. Rakon
has six manufacturing plants including two joint venture plants and has six
research and development centres. Customer support centres are located in
fifteen offices worldwide.
Rakon is proud of its New Zealand heritage; it was founded in Auckland in
1967. It is a public company listed on the New Zealand stock exchange, NZX,
ticker code RAK.
End CA:00337956 For:RAK Type:ADMIN Time:2019-07-22 14:20:24

Disclaimer

Rakon Limited published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 03:54:01 UTC
