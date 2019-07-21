ADMIN: RAK: Rakon Appoints Chief Operating Officer

RAK

22 July 2019

Rakon (RAK) Appoints Chief Operating Officer

Rakon Limited ('Rakon') today announces the appointment of Sinan Altug as

Chief Operating Officer based in New Zealand.

Chief Executive Officer Brent Robinson says: 'This position is the final

addition to our Executive team, and will be focussed on leading, aligning and

driving the global operations to best meet customer demand, resulting in

profitable growth for Rakon.'

Mr Robinson says: 'Sinan is anticipating being in New Zealand by December

2019 to take up the role and I am looking forward to working more closely

with him as we continue as a company to position ourselves for significant

growth.'

Sinan Altug has over 22 years' experience in frequency controlled products,

with over 17 years with Rakon, most recently as Managing Director of Rakon's

European businesses.

-ends-

Contact:

Brent Robinson

Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director

+64 9 571 9201

Media Enquiries:

Louise Howe (Media Liaison)

+64 21 206 0985

www.rakon.com

About Rakon

Rakon is a global high technology company and a world leader in its field.

The company designs and manufactures advanced frequency control and timing

solutions for telecommunications, global positioning and space and defence

applications. Rakon products are found at the forefront of communications

where speed and reliability are paramount. The company's products create

extremely accurate electric signals which are used to generate radio waves

and synchronise time in the most demanding communication applications. Rakon

has six manufacturing plants including two joint venture plants and has six

research and development centres. Customer support centres are located in

fifteen offices worldwide.

Rakon is proud of its New Zealand heritage; it was founded in Auckland in

1967. It is a public company listed on the New Zealand stock exchange, NZX,

ticker code RAK.

www.rakon.com

