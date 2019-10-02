Log in
RAKON LIMITED

(RAK)
10/02/2019

RAK
03/10/2019
SHINTR
THIRD PARTY
REL: 1532 HRS Rakon Limited

SHINTR: RAK: Substantial Product Holder Disclosures

3 October 2019

Substantial Product Holder Disclosures

Please see attached the following Substantial Product Holder Disclosures in
relation to holdings in Rakon LImited:

Substantial Product Holder Disclosure of change in nature of relevant
interest in substantial holding for Brent Robinson
Substantial Product Holder Disclosure of change in nature of relevant
interest in substantial holding for Darren Robinson
Substantial Product Holder Disclosure of beginning to have a substantial
holding for Michele Robinson
Substantial Product Holder Disclosure of ceasing to have a substantial
holding for Trusts Limited

-ends-

Contact:
Maureen Shaddick
Company Secretary
Rakon Limited
+64 9 571 9238

About Rakon
Rakon is a global high technology company and a world leader in its field.
The company designs and manufactures advanced frequency control and timing
solutions. Its three core markets are Telecommunications, Global Positioning
and Space & Defence.
Rakon products help set the frequency that all communications transmit and
receive on. They also hold time and provide a stable timing reference for
electronic equipment around the globe. This enables synchronised time
globally, and the efficient and reliable transfer of data at ever-increasing
precision and speed. Rakon has six manufacturing plants, including two joint
venture plants, and has six research and development centres. Customer
support personnel are located in fifteen offices worldwide.
Rakon is proud of its New Zealand heritage; it was founded in Auckland in
1967. It is a public company listed on the New Zealand stock exchange, NZX,
ticker code RAK. www.rakon.com
End CA:00342134 For:RAK Type:SHINTR Time:2019-10-03 15:32:31

Disclaimer

Rakon Limited published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 02:58:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Brent John Robinson CEO, Executive Director, CTO & Managing Director
Bruce Robertson Irvine Chairman
Sinan Altug Chief Operating Officer
Anand Rambhai Chief Financial Officer
Lorraine Mary Witten Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAKON LIMITED38
KEYENCE CORPORATION22.90%75 052
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE26.93%47 972
EMERSON ELECTRIC6.28%41 126
NIDEC CORPORATION21.89%39 532
EATON CORPORATION PLC13.25%34 923
