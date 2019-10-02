RAK

03/10/2019 15:32

SHINTR

THIRD PARTY

REL: 1532 HRS Rakon Limited

SHINTR: RAK: Substantial Product Holder Disclosures

3 October 2019

Substantial Product Holder Disclosures

Please see attached the following Substantial Product Holder Disclosures in

relation to holdings in Rakon LImited:

Substantial Product Holder Disclosure of change in nature of relevant

interest in substantial holding for Brent Robinson

Substantial Product Holder Disclosure of change in nature of relevant

interest in substantial holding for Darren Robinson

Substantial Product Holder Disclosure of beginning to have a substantial

holding for Michele Robinson

Substantial Product Holder Disclosure of ceasing to have a substantial

holding for Trusts Limited

-ends-

Contact:

Maureen Shaddick

Company Secretary

Rakon Limited

+64 9 571 9238

About Rakon

Rakon is a global high technology company and a world leader in its field.

The company designs and manufactures advanced frequency control and timing

solutions. Its three core markets are Telecommunications, Global Positioning

and Space & Defence.

Rakon products help set the frequency that all communications transmit and

receive on. They also hold time and provide a stable timing reference for

electronic equipment around the globe. This enables synchronised time

globally, and the efficient and reliable transfer of data at ever-increasing

precision and speed. Rakon has six manufacturing plants, including two joint

venture plants, and has six research and development centres. Customer

support personnel are located in fifteen offices worldwide.

Rakon is proud of its New Zealand heritage; it was founded in Auckland in

1967. It is a public company listed on the New Zealand stock exchange, NZX,

ticker code RAK. www.rakon.com

End CA:00342134 For:RAK Type:SHINTR Time:2019-10-03 15:32:31

