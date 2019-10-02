SHINTR: RAK: Substantial Product Holder Disclosures

RAK
3 October 2019
Substantial Product Holder Disclosures
Please see attached the following Substantial Product Holder Disclosures in
relation to holdings in Rakon LImited:
Substantial Product Holder Disclosure of change in nature of relevant
interest in substantial holding for Brent Robinson
Substantial Product Holder Disclosure of change in nature of relevant
interest in substantial holding for Darren Robinson
Substantial Product Holder Disclosure of beginning to have a substantial
holding for Michele Robinson
Substantial Product Holder Disclosure of ceasing to have a substantial
holding for Trusts Limited
Contact:
Maureen Shaddick
Company Secretary
Rakon Limited
+64 9 571 9238
About Rakon
Rakon is a global high technology company and a world leader in its field.
The company designs and manufactures advanced frequency control and timing
solutions. Its three core markets are Telecommunications, Global Positioning
and Space & Defence.
Rakon products help set the frequency that all communications transmit and
receive on. They also hold time and provide a stable timing reference for
electronic equipment around the globe. This enables synchronised time
globally, and the efficient and reliable transfer of data at ever-increasing
precision and speed. Rakon has six manufacturing plants, including two joint
venture plants, and has six research and development centres. Customer
support personnel are located in fifteen offices worldwide.
Rakon is proud of its New Zealand heritage; it was founded in Auckland in
1967. It is a public company listed on the New Zealand stock exchange, NZX,
ticker code RAK. www.rakon.com
