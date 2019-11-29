Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Rakuten, Inc.    4755   JP3967200001

RAKUTEN, INC.

(4755)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Japan's Aeon signs up Ocado in online grocery bet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 11:00am EST
People riding bicycles drive past Aeon Co Ltd's shopping mall in Chiba

Japan's biggest supermarket group, Aeon Co Ltd has hired British online grocery pioneer Ocado to develop its e-commerce business, hoping to fend off rivals such as Amazon as more customers buy groceries online.

Ocado shares leapt as much as 15% in early Friday trading as investors welcomed the latest partnership for the British company, whose technology deals have become more important than its original business of selling food online.

"Given that Japan must have plenty of rival automated robotic warehouse providers, this is quite a coup for the business," said independent retail analyst Nick Bubb.

Internet grocery shopping has yet to take off in Japan, where consumers still often buy fresh produce on a daily basis. But growing numbers of working women and improved technology and logistics networks are expected to change that.

Aeon's rival Seiyu, operated by U.S. retail giant Walmart Inc, launched an online grocery venture with e-commerce firm Rakuten Inc in 2018, aiming to compete with the likes of Amazon Fresh.

Aeon, which operates more than 21,000 stores and has about 100 million customers, plans to harness Ocado's robotic warehouses, which it calls customer fulfilment centres (CFCs), and its software to create a distribution network serving the whole of the Japanese market.

The partnership anticipates Aeon will have an online grocery sales capacity of about 600 billion yen ($5.5 billion) by 2030 and 1 trillion yen by 2035.

Initial CFCs will serve Japan's Kanto region, with the first planned to go live in 2023, followed by others over the next two years.

Aeon will also use Ocado's product-picking software within parts of its existing store network, and offer click-and-collect services from selected sites.

The Japanese firm did not say how much it was paying Ocado, but said the agreement included upfront fees, in addition to later payments which will depend on sales performance and capacity installation.

"We see Ocado as a state-of-the-art, exciting and transformative partner aligned with our strategy of accelerating Aeon's digital shift to serve Japan's consumers," said Aeon CEO Motoya Okada.

The deal is Ocado's first in Asia.

While Ocado's retail business has only a 1.4% share of Britain's grocery market, its technology has powered the group's 8.4 billion pound ($10.8 billion) stock market valuation, enabling it to win partnership deals with supermarket groups including Kroger in the United States and Casino in France.

Ocado said it expected an additional 25 million pounds ($32.1 million) of operating costs in its fiscal 2020 year to implement the Aeon deal.

In February, Ocado and Marks & Spencer agreed a 1.5-billion-pound joint venture, signalling the end of Ocado's long running supply contract with upmarket supermarket chain Waitrose in September 2020.

By Ritsuko Ando and James Davey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEON CO., LTD. -0.78% 2240.5 End-of-day quote.6.16%
AMAZON.COM -0.15% 1816.44 Delayed Quote.21.08%
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON -1.85% 39.88 Real-time Quote.11.83%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC -2.12% 195.95 Delayed Quote.-15.32%
OCADO GROUP PLC 11.28% 1345.6679 Delayed Quote.52.91%
RAKUTEN, INC. 2.25% 956 End-of-day quote.34.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAKUTEN, INC.
11:00aJapan's Aeon signs up Ocado in online grocery bet
RE
11/27RAKUTEN : HKTDC to host five major annual events in early December
AQ
11/21Japanese stocks nudge higher amid cautious optimism about trade talks
RE
11/18SoftBank to create $30 billion tech giant via Yahoo Japan, Line Corp deal
RE
11/17URGENT : Yahoo Japan operator, Line strike basic merger accord
AQ
11/14SoftBank's Yahoo Japan in merger talks with Line, shares jump
RE
11/14SoftBank's Yahoo Japan in merger talks with Line, shares jump
RE
11/07Rakuten quarterly profit almost wiped out as investment weighs, Lyft stake sl..
RE
11/06Fujifilm Chief Looks Beyond Xerox -- WSJ
DJ
11/05SoftBank says WeWork Japan can become profitable 'in near future'
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 254 B
EBIT 2019 111 B
Net income 2019 17 275 M
Debt 2019 356 B
Yield 2019 0,49%
P/E ratio 2019 78,6x
P/E ratio 2020 107x
EV / Sales2019 1,31x
EV / Sales2020 1,08x
Capitalization 1 286 B
Technical analysis trends RAKUTEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1 225,24  JPY
Last Close Price 949,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 185%
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Mikitani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kentaro Hyakuno Chief Operating Officer & Group Executive VP
Kenji Hirose Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yasufumi Hirai Chief Information & Information Security Officer
Terje Marthinussen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAKUTEN, INC.34.08%11 832
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.101.26%29 299
EBAY INC.27.72%29 165
USS CO., LTD.17.74%4 852
CARSALES.COM LTD49.09%2 721
ZOOPLUS AG-22.96%720
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group