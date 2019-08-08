Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Rakuten Inc    4755   JP3967200001

RAKUTEN INC

(4755)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan's Rakuten swings to quarterly loss on Lyft, mobile service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 02:58am EDT
The logo of Rakuten is pictured at the headquarters of Rakuten in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Rakuten Inc reported an unexpected quarterly loss on Thursday, hit by the depressed value of its investment in ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc and heavy spending on a new wireless service.

The company said it booked a 1.8 billion yen ($17 million) operating loss in the April-June quarter compared with a 61.6 billion yen profit in the same period a year earlier. The market had expected a 5.2 billion yen profit, according to the average of five analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

Rakuten, whose billionaire founder and Chief Executive Hiroshi Mikitani has a seat of Lyft's board, recorded a 28.4 billion yen unrealised loss on its stake in the ride-hailing firm for April-June, as it had warned in July. It recorded a 110 billion yen gain in the previous quarter.

The results come a day after SoftBank Group Corp posted an unrealised loss on its stake in Lyft rival Uber for the April-June quarter. The two money losing ride-hailing firms are locked in a cash-burning battle for dominance in the U.S. market.

Rakuten cited an operating loss in its mobile services business, as it steps up investment in a new wireless service that is due to launch in October. The move will make it Japan's No.4 mobile carrier.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Darren Schuettler and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LYFT INC -4.80% 59.12 Delayed Quote.0.00%
RAKUTEN INC 0.96% 1047 End-of-day quote.46.84%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -0.65% 5014 End-of-day quote.-28.42%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC -6.80% 40.05 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAKUTEN INC
08/08SoftBank Corp shares top 1,500 yen IPO price for first time
RE
08/08SoftBank Corp shares top 1,500 yen IPO price for first time
RE
08/08BASEBALL : Pacific League standings (Aug. 8)
AQ
08/08Japan's Rakuten swings to quarterly loss on Lyft, mobile service
RE
08/07BASEBALL : Pacific League standings (Aug. 7)
AQ
08/06RAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Thursday, Aug. 8
AQ
08/06BASEBALL : Pacific League standings (Aug. 6)
AQ
08/05RAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 7
AQ
08/05BASEBALL : Pacific League standings (August 5)
AQ
08/05BASEBALL : Japanese baseball linescores (Aug. 5)
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 238 B
EBIT 2019 116 B
Net income 2019 75 645 M
Debt 2019 292 B
Yield 2019 0,42%
P/E ratio 2019 18,6x
P/E ratio 2020 49,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,38x
EV / Sales2020 1,13x
Capitalization 1 418 B
Chart RAKUTEN INC
Duration : Period :
Rakuten Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAKUTEN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 1 239,94  JPY
Last Close Price 1 047,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 158%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Mikitani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kentaro Hyakuno COO & Group Executive VP
Kenji Hirose Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Yasufumi Hirai Chief Information & Information Security Officer
Terje Marthinussen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAKUTEN INC46.84%13 444
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING16.09%422 351
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%46 161
SHOPIFY INC (US)167.21%40 278
JD.COM29.48%40 159
EBAY INC.46.95%34 599
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group