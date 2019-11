Financials (JPY) Sales 2019 1 239 B EBIT 2019 120 B Net income 2019 82 945 M Debt 2019 313 B Yield 2019 0,43% P/E ratio 2019 16,8x P/E ratio 2020 68,4x EV / Sales2019 1,37x EV / Sales2020 1,14x Capitalization 1 386 B Technical analysis trends RAKUTEN, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 17 Average target price 1 234,06 JPY Last Close Price 1 024,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 164% Spread / Average Target 20,5% Spread / Lowest Target -18,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Hiroshi Mikitani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer Kentaro Hyakuno Chief Operating Officer & Group Executive VP Kenji Hirose Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Yasufumi Hirai Chief Information & Information Security Officer Terje Marthinussen Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) RAKUTEN, INC. 43.62% 12 768 ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 28.74% 459 426 MEITUAN DIANPING --.--% 69 472 PINDUODUO INC. 84.89% 48 226 JD.COM, INC. 58.24% 45 940 SHOPIFY INC. 128.79% 36 710