Rakuten, Inc. (4755)

RAKUTEN, INC.

(4755)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 06/25
998 JPY   +2.78%
Rakuten : 5G roll-out on track; eyes taking tech abroad this year
RE
12:28aRAKUTEN : Sports Schedule for Saturday, June 27
AQ
06/25More U.S. companies join Facebook ad boycott bandwagon
RE
Rakuten : 5G roll-out on track; eyes taking tech abroad this year

06/26/2020 | 04:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Rakuten is pictured at the headquarters of Rakuten in Tokyo

By Supantha Mukherjee and Sam Nussey

Rakuten Inc said on Friday its Japanese wireless network was on track to begin 5G services in September, after being forced to delay the introduction by three months due to disruption from the coronavirus outbreak.

Rakuten's domestic network began commercial 4G services in April and has become an industry talking point with its promise of radically cutting costs for telco entrants because it uses cloud-based software and commoditised hardware instead of proprietary equipment.

The pandemic hit its 5G testing in India by vendor Altiostar Networks, in which Rakuten owns around half the equity, Rakuten Mobile's Chief Technology Officer Tareq Amin said in an interview, with the testing backlog cleared by replicating operations in Japan.

"We're meeting our milestones, which gives me very big confidence," Amin said of the new timeline. He joined Rakuten in 2018 from Reliance Jio, whose low prices transformed India's mobile market.

The Japanese e-commerce and payments firm also plans to offer technology which allows companies to create their own networks, dubbed Rakuten Communications Platform, to companies overseas. Amin said testing of the platform would begin in October.

The first customers could join the platform by year-end, Amin said, with companies already showing interest.

The test case is Rakuten's home market, where it has suffered repeated delays to the roll-out of its, currently 4G, service and must win over consumers used to world-beating network stability.

"We are really happy in what we have achieved in terms of customer acquisition," Amin said, declining to provide user numbers.

(Reporting by Supanthana Mukherjee in Bangalore and Sam Nussey in Tokyo; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Financials
Sales 2020 1 473 B 13 755 M 13 755 M
Net income 2020 -49 484 M -462 M -462 M
Net Debt 2020 240 B 2 246 M 2 246 M
P/E ratio 2020 -24,7x
Yield 2020 0,44%
Capitalization 1 355 B 12 640 M 12 652 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 20 053
Free-Float 56,1%
Chart RAKUTEN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rakuten, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAKUTEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 1 193,44 JPY
Last Close Price 998,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 181%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Mikitani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kentaro Hyakuno Chief Operating Officer & Group Executive VP
Kenji Hirose Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yasufumi Hirai Chief Information & Information Security Officer
Terje Marthinussen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAKUTEN, INC.6.74%12 640
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING4.74%607 118
MEITUAN DIANPING75.07%134 740
SHOPIFY INC.130.47%107 072
PINDUODUO INC.127.39%101 199
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.66.76%47 412
