Rakuten : Accelerator, Powered by Techstars, Graduates First Singapore Class

Singapore, Oct 10, 2018: Rakuten, Inc., a global leader in internet services, and Techstars, the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed, today showcase the achievements of the ten startups participating in Rakuten Accelerator, powered by Techstars, at the Rakuten Accelerator Demo Day.

The startups, who come from nine countries and regions, will pitch their business to hundreds of top VCs, founders and startup community leaders at the National Museum of Singapore, the first time a Techstars demo day has been held in Southeast Asia.

Over the past 13 weeks, the startups have leveraged resources from across the Rakuten Ecosystem, including Rakuten Viber's messaging and voice platform, and Techstars network to rapidly develop their products and business strategy around this year's theme of 'Messaging as a Platform'.

Today, they will share the stories of their success while engaging potential investors, partners and clients from the industry.

'Today, we are thrilled to present 10 standout companies from around the world that share Rakuten's vision of empowering people and society through innovation and entrepreneurship,' said Hiroshi Takasawa, CEO of Rakuten Asia.