Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Rakuten Inc    4755   JP3967200001

RAKUTEN INC

(4755)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rakuten : Announcement of Accounting treatment of Lyft, Inc. Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 09:23pm EDT

The shares of Lyft, Inc. (hereinafter 'Lyft') that Rakuten (hereinafter 'the Company') holds have previously been measured at fair value through profit or loss. However, it has been decided that the equity method will be applied from the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2019 because, among other considerations, the Company owns shares and, through its own appointed director, is actively involved with the board of directors, and can therefore exercise significant influence over Lyft.

The Company will record an unrealized loss of JPY 28.4 billion in the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2019 as a result of this change in accounting method.

Disclaimer

Rakuten Inc. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 01:22:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAKUTEN INC
09:23pRAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Tuesday, July 2
AQ
09:23pRAKUTEN : Announcement of Accounting treatment of Lyft, Inc. Shares
PU
06:23aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (June 30)
AQ
06/29BASEBALL : Pacific League standings (June 29)
AQ
06/28BASEBALL : Pacific League standings (June 28)
AQ
06/27RAKUTEN : Selected for FTSE4Good Index Series, FTSE Blossom Japan Index, and oth..
PU
06/26RAKUTEN : Walmart aims to list minority stake in Japan unit Seiyu
RE
06/26RAKUTEN : Walmart aims to list minority stake in Japan unit Seiyu
RE
06/25BASEBALL : Standings (June 25)
AQ
06/25BASEBALL : Japanese baseball linescores (June 25)
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 243 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 77 878 M
Debt 2019 200 B
Yield 2019 0,36%
P/E ratio 2019 21,42
P/E ratio 2020 35,76
EV / Sales 2019 1,64x
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
Capitalization 1 836 B
Chart RAKUTEN INC
Duration : Period :
Rakuten Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAKUTEN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 1 185  JPY
Spread / Average Target -7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Mikitani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kentaro Hyakuno COO & Group Executive VP
Kenji Hirose Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Yasufumi Hirai Chief Information & Information Security Officer
Terje Marthinussen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAKUTEN INC79.52%17 020
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING23.62%441 903
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%44 111
JD.COM44.72%44 042
EBAY INC.40.72%34 425
SHOPIFY INC (US)116.79%33 492
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About