MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Rakuten Inc    4755   JP3967200001

RAKUTEN INC

(4755)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rakuten : Announcement of Financial Results of Rakuten Securities, Inc., a Consolidated Subsidiary

0
07/23/2019 | 03:40am EDT

Rakuten Securities, Inc. (President: Yuji Kusunoki. Head Office: Setagaya-ku, Tokyo), a consolidated subsidiary of Rakuten, Inc., today issued the attached press release relating to its consolidated financial reports (based on J-GAAP) for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
Rakuten Group plans to announce consolidated financial reports for the six months ended June 30, 2019, on August 8, 2019 (Thursday).
In addition, Rakuten Group announces financial results based on IFRS. The attached financial results of Rakuten Securities, Inc. are based on J-GAAP, which has different accounting processes for transactions from IFRS.

Disclaimer

Rakuten Inc. published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 07:39:05 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 231 B
EBIT 2019 108 B
Net income 2019 83 581 M
Debt 2019 319 B
Yield 2019 0,40%
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
P/E ratio 2020 32,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,50x
EV / Sales2020 1,21x
Capitalization 1 531 B
