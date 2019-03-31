Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Rakuten Inc    4755   JP3967200001

RAKUTEN INC

(4755)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rakuten : Announcement of Valuation Gain on Investment Securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 07:22pm EDT

Rakuten, Inc. (hereafter the 'Company') announces that it expects to record a valuation gain on investment securities in the three months ended March 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019) as follows.

1. Details
Rakuten Group is a shareholder of Lyft, Inc. (hereafter 'Lyft') which was listed on NASDAQ as a public company on March 29, 2019 (local time). In accordance with Lyft's listing, we evaluated the shares of Lyft, and as a result, the Company expects to record a valuation gain of approximately 110 billion yen in the three months ended March 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019).

2. Impact on Financial Results and Earnings Forecasts
The Company expects to record the valuation gain as 'Other income' in the consolidated income statement.

Disclaimer

Rakuten Inc. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 23:21:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAKUTEN INC
07:22pRAKUTEN : Announcement of Valuation Gain on Investment Securities
PU
06:47aOffices, elderly groups take stand against sitting in Japan
AQ
05:33aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (March 31)
AQ
03/30BASEBALL : Pacific League standings (March 30)
AQ
03/30Japan's Online-Shopping King Gets Lift From IPO -- WSJ
DJ
03/29Factbox - Venture backers reap multibillion-dollar payday in Lyft IPO
RE
03/29BASEBALL : Pacific League standings (March 29)
AQ
03/29ASIA MARKETS: Shanghai Composite Leads Asia Stocks Higher After U.S., China R..
DJ
03/28RAKUTEN : Mobile Network renames to Rakuten Mobile ahead of launch
AQ
03/28RAKUTEN : Announcement of Change of Corporate Name of Rakuten Mobile Network, In..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 248 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 63 932 M
Debt 2019 211 B
Yield 2019 0,44%
P/E ratio 2019 21,40
P/E ratio 2020 22,69
EV / Sales 2019 1,37x
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
Capitalization 1 503 B
Chart RAKUTEN INC
Duration : Period :
Rakuten Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAKUTEN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 974  JPY
Spread / Average Target -7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Mikitani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kentaro Hyakuno COO & Group Executive VP
Kenji Hirose Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Yasufumi Hirai Chief Information & Information Security Officer
Terje Marthinussen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAKUTEN INC46.98%13 558
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING33.11%462 563
JD.COM44.05%43 245
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%38 616
EBAY INC.32.31%33 979
PINDUODUO INC10.47%27 022
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About