Rakuten : Card to launch “Rakuten Card American Express ® Card”

Tokyo, September 25, 2018 - Rakuten Card Co., Ltd. today announces it starts issuing the Rakuten Card American Express ® Card. This is the first card issued by Rakuten Card with American Express brand. From today, Rakuten will begin to issue and accept applications for the new cards.

With the Rakuten Card American Express® Card, under the concept of 'making that special day even more special,' cardholders can enjoy not only the services and features of Rakuten Card, but also the complementary benefits and campaigns available on American Express network. (For more detail, please check the American Express Connect.*1)

The Rakuten Card American Express ® Card is available in the following four varieties: 'Rakuten Card', which has no annual membership fee, 'Rakuten PINK Card', a credit card created for women which offers services that can be customized to suit the lifestyle of cardholder, 'Rakuten Premium Card', which offer additional services and benefits, and the 'Rakuten Black Card', which is available to selected card members. Through its diverse lineup of products, Rakuten Card is committed to deliver special experiences in travel, shopping, dining and entertainment only possible with American Express to its cardholders.

Going forward, Rakuten Card and American Express will continue to strive to enhance credit card services.

*1: About American Express Connect

American Express Connect is a website owned by American Express that introduces complimentary benefits and campaigns limited to American Express network. Cardholders can enjoy a variety of benefits, including travel, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

https://www.americanexpress.com/jp/network/shopping.html

Overview of Rakuten Card American Express ® Card

■ URL：https://www.rakuten-card.co.jp/card/brand/amex/

■ Application/issuance commencement date：September 25, 2018

■ Service Details *2, *3, *4: Only during the Super Point Up program.