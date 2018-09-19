Log in
Rakuten : Insight Launches R-Influencer Insight Research Service Utilizing Influencers

0
09/19/2018

Tokyo, September 19, 2018 - Rakuten Insight, Inc. announced that starting today it will begin offering 'R-Influencer Insight,' a research service which utilizes influencers.

R-Influencer Insight is a service that enables companies to receive direct feedback on their services, products and projects through interviews and behavior observation surveys with influencers. With this service, Rakuten Insight will create interview questions and design the surveys, analyze the collected data and provide reports for client companies to use in product planning and the creation of marketing plans.

With the launch of the service, Rakuten Insight will initially focus on young people, who use social media more frequently compared to other age groups, by rolling out its service with surveys aimed at young influencers. The influencers to be surveyed are creators belonging to MIHA, Inc, an influencer production company Rakuten and GirlsAward Inc. have jointly invested in, who will be selected according to the assignment and requests of the client company. Companies will also be able to carry out their own promotions using MIHA's creators upon request*1.

Going forward, Rakuten Insight will continue to provide valuable insight*2 and aims to provide more attractive and convenient services to meet customer needs and requests.

*1 Promotions are a service of MIHA and are not included in the cost of R-Influencer Insight.
*2 Refers to the thinking and reasoning behind consumer behavioral choices.

R-Insight Influencer Case Study
With the start of this service, Rakuten Insight has conducted interviews and behavior observation surveys for influencers belonging to MIHA and young people of the same generation, and shared the findings of its surveys showcasing their research into the communication and aggregation of information, values and lifestyles on the following website.
URL: https://insight.rakuten.co.jp/special/casestudy_05.html

About Rakuten Insight, Inc.
Possessing one of the largest industry research panels in Japan consisting of 2.2 million people, Rakuten Insight provides online questionnaires, interviews and other marketing research for more than 1,000 corporations including manufacturers, advertising companies, governments, consulting firms, and more. It began operation in 2002 and changed its name to Rakuten Insight, Inc. in August 2018.

Disclaimer

Rakuten Inc. published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 03:12:01 UTC
