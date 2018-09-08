Rakuten : Introduces New Brand Symbol

Tokyo, September 8, 2017 - Rakuten, Inc. today announced the next step in its global branding strategy with the unveiling of a new brand symbol. The new brand symbol will be introduced gradually across group services, apps and websites from October 1, 2018.

In July 2018, the Rakuten Group launched its new global branding strategy with the introduction of a new brand logo that incorporates the Japanese character for 'one,' representing a new start and the group's ambition to take on the next challenge. The new brand logo features a simple and sharp design that represents the ability to move with speed, to be innovative in the face of rapid change, to offer unified group services and Rakuten's commitment to putting the customer first. And with the introduction of the new brand logo across the group's services and sports and entertainment partnerships, Rakuten continues to see strong growth in global brand awareness.

In order to further build awareness of all group services, Rakuten will introduce a new brand symbol that incorporates the 'one' (ichi in Japanese) element found in the brand logo. The new brand symbol will be used in place of the 'Circle R' symbol across the wide variety of online and offline touchpoints for users interacting with Rakuten services, including the group's mobile services and apps.

Please see the chart below for the new brand symbol and examples of the symbol with selected services.