RAKUTEN INC (4755)
Rakuten : Introduces New Brand Symbol

09/08/2018 | 03:12am CEST

Tokyo, September 8, 2017 - Rakuten, Inc. today announced the next step in its global branding strategy with the unveiling of a new brand symbol. The new brand symbol will be introduced gradually across group services, apps and websites from October 1, 2018.

In July 2018, the Rakuten Group launched its new global branding strategy with the introduction of a new brand logo that incorporates the Japanese character for 'one,' representing a new start and the group's ambition to take on the next challenge. The new brand logo features a simple and sharp design that represents the ability to move with speed, to be innovative in the face of rapid change, to offer unified group services and Rakuten's commitment to putting the customer first. And with the introduction of the new brand logo across the group's services and sports and entertainment partnerships, Rakuten continues to see strong growth in global brand awareness.

In order to further build awareness of all group services, Rakuten will introduce a new brand symbol that incorporates the 'one' (ichi in Japanese) element found in the brand logo. The new brand symbol will be used in place of the 'Circle R' symbol across the wide variety of online and offline touchpoints for users interacting with Rakuten services, including the group's mobile services and apps.

Please see the chart below for the new brand symbol and examples of the symbol with selected services.

Disclaimer

Rakuten Inc. published this content on 08 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2018 01:11:09 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 1 079 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 79 249 M
Debt 2018 129 B
Yield 2018 0,60%
P/E ratio 2018 13,61
P/E ratio 2019 16,32
EV / Sales 2018 1,19x
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
Capitalization 1 152 B
Chart RAKUTEN INC
Duration : Period :
Rakuten Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAKUTEN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 973  JPY
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Mikitani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kentaro Hyakuno COO, Chief Marketing Officer & Group Executive VP
Kenji Hirose Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Yasufumi Hirai Chief Information & Information Security Officer
Terje Marthinussen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAKUTEN INC-22.51%10 415
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-7.28%414 011
JD.COM-34.19%39 047
EBAY-9.57%33 308
SHOPIFY INC (US)32.80%14 273
MERCADOLIBRE1.94%14 164
