Rakuten : Issuance of Stock Options to Executive Officers and Employees of Rakuten, Inc and Directors, Executive Officers and Employees of the Company's subsidiaries



(8) Matters concerning increase in capital stock and capital reserve by issuing of shares upon exercise of Share Options

(i) Amount of increase in capital stock by issuing shares upon exercise of Share Options will be half of the upper limit of capital increase as calculated pursuant to the provisions of Article 17, Paragraph 1 of the Ordinance on Accounting of Companies, where any resultant fraction less than one yen shall be rounded up.

(ii) Amount of increase in capital reserve by issuing shares upon exercise of Share Options will be the upper limit of capital stock increase as described in (i) above minus the amount of increase in capital stock set out therein.

(9) Reasons and conditions for the acquisition of Share Options

(i) In the case that the proposal of any merger agreement under which the Company is dissolved, or any absorption-type company split (kyushu-bunkatsu) agreement or incorporation-type company split (shinsetsu-bunkatsu) plan in which the Company will be a splitting company, or any share exchange agreement or share transfer plan in which the Company will be a wholly owned subsidiary of another company is approved at a General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, the Company may acquire Share Options at the date specifically determined by the Board of Directors of the Company without any compensation therefor.

(ii) In the case that Holders of Share Options ceases to accommodate the conditions of (7) (i) above before exercising Share Options, the Company may acquire such Share Options at the date specifically determined by the Board of Directors of the Company without any compensation therefor.

(10) Restriction on the acquisition of Share Options by transfer

Any acquisition of Share Options by transfer will require an approval of the Board of Directors of the Company by its resolution.

(11) Treatment of Share Options in case of organizational restructuring of the Company

In the event the Company merges (limited to cases where the Company becomes a dissolving company), performs an absorption-type company split or an incorporation-type company split, or conducts a share exchange or a share transfer (hereinafter collectively 'Organizational Restructuring'), Share Options of a corporation described in Article 236, Paragraph 1, Items 8.1 through 8.5 of the Companies Act (hereinafter 'Restructured Company') will be delivered under the following conditions to Holders of Share Options remaining unexercised (hereinafter 'Remaining Share Options') at the time when Organizational Restructuring takes effect. In this case, the Remaining Share Options will lapse and the Restructured Company will issue new Share Options. However, the foregoing will apply only to cases in which the delivery of Share Options of the Restructured Company according to the following conditions is stipulated in the merger agreement, the absorption-type company split agreement, the incorporation-type company split plan, the share exchange agreement or the share transfer plan.

(i) Number of Share Options of the Restructured Company to be delivered

The Restructured Company shall deliver Share Options, the number of which shall equal the number of Share Options held by the holder of the Remaining Share Options.

(ii) Class of shares of the Restructured Company to be issued upon the exercise of Share Options

Shares of common stock of the Restructured Company

(iii) Number of shares of the Restructured Company to be issued upon the exercise of Share Options

To be decided according to (2) and (3) above after taking into consideration the conditions, etc. of the Organizational Restructuring.

(iv) Value of the assets to be contributed upon the exercise of Share Options

The value of the assets to be contributed upon the exercise of each Share Options will be decided according to (5) above after taking into consideration the conditions, etc. of the Organizational Restructuring.

(v) Exercise period of Share Options

Starting from the later of either the first date of the exercise period of Share Options as stipulated in (6) above or the date on which the Organizational Restructuring becomes effective and ending on the expiration date for the exercise of Share Options as stipulated in (6) above.

(vi) Matters concerning increase in capital stock and capital reserve to be increased by the issuing of shares by the Restructured Company upon the exercise of Share Options

To be determined in accordance with (8) above.

(vii) Restriction on acquisition of Share Options by transfer

Acquisition of Share Options by transfer will be subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of the Restructured Company (or by the majority decision of Directors if such company is not a company with Board of Directors).

(viii) Reasons and conditions for the acquisition of Share Options

To be determined in accordance with (9) above.

(12) Rules pertaining to fractions of less than one share arising from the exercise of Share Options

Fractions of less than one share in the number of shares to be delivered to Holders of Share Options who exercised Share Options will be discarded.

(13) Date of issuance of Share Options

March 1, 2019

【Notes】

(1) Date of Board of Directors resolution for submitting the Proposal to the General Shareholders Meeting: February 19, 2018

(2) Date of General Shareholders Meeting resolution: March 29, 2018