RAKUTEN INC

(4755)
Rakuten : Japan's Rakuten shares fall 6% after reports of wireless network delay

09/05/2019 | 08:33pm EDT
The logo of Rakuten is pictured at the headquarters of Rakuten in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Japanese internet firm Rakuten fell 6% on Friday after media reports that it is pushing back the commercial launch of its wireless carrier service by six months because of delays in building the network.

Rakuten will offer services to just 5,000 customers without charge from October, the original date for the full rollout, Nikkei and other Japanese media reported without citing sources. The reports said the commercial launch would take place next spring.

Rakuten did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A delay would mark a major setback to billionaire founder and Chief Executive Hiroshi Mikitani's ambitions to shake up Japan's telco market.

Rakuten says it has radically cut the cost of building a new network by using cloud-based software and commoditised hardware instead of proprietary wireless radios.

However, the internet company has run into delays constructing the network's base stations and has been told by Japan's telecoms ministry to accelerate the build-out.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Jane Wardell)

Stocks treated in this article : Nikkei 225, Rakuten Inc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 2.12% 21085.94 Real-time Quote.3.05%
RAKUTEN INC 2.67% 1038 End-of-day quote.45.58%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 239 B
EBIT 2019 115 B
Net income 2019 76 551 M
Debt 2019 293 B
Yield 2019 0,42%
P/E ratio 2019 18,6x
P/E ratio 2020 49,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,37x
EV / Sales2020 1,25x
Capitalization 1 405 B
Chart RAKUTEN INC
Duration : Period :
Rakuten Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAKUTEN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 1 255,56  JPY
Last Close Price 1 038,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 160%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Mikitani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kentaro Hyakuno COO & Group Executive VP
Kenji Hirose Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Yasufumi Hirai Chief Information & Information Security Officer
Terje Marthinussen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAKUTEN INC45.58%12 887
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING27.18%453 881
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%54 724
JD.COM42.76%43 591
SHOPIFY INC (US)179.15%43 506
PINDUODUO INC51.52%39 240
