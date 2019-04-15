Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Rakuten Inc    4755   JP3967200001

RAKUTEN INC

(4755)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rakuten : Japan telco shares jump after Docomo announces smaller-than-feared price cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 09:48pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of NTT Docomo is seen at its flagship shop in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's big telcos jumped on Tuesday after market leader NTT Docomo announced smaller-than-feared price cuts, alleviating concerns about a profit-dampening price war.

NTT Docomo shares were up 3.5 percent in early Tokyo trading, with KDDI Corp up 5.6 percent and SoftBank Corp up 2.7 percent.

Japan's big three telcos are under government pressure to reduce carrier fees to help stimulate consumer spending in other parts of the economy. The market entry of Rakuten in October is also likely to increase price pressure.

After market close on Monday, NTT Docomo said it would cut carrier fees by as much as 40 percent. Many of its users will not see reductions of that scale and the new price plans, widely seen as complex, do not include handset fees.

"We don't see a large negative impact on (NTT Docomo's) earnings and see a low probability of other companies responding with large price cuts," SMBC Nikko analyst Satoru Kikuchi wrote in a note.

Despite the jump, shares in SoftBank Corp, which listed in December, continue to trade below their IPO price.

By contrast, shares in parent SoftBank Group Corp, which were up 1.9 percent on Tuesday morning, have in recent days been trading at a 19-year high following a share buyback and with growing expectations for the value of its investments in tech firms like Uber Techologies [IPO-UBER.N], which is due to list.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Sam Nussey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAKUTEN INC
09:48pRAKUTEN : Japan telco shares jump after Docomo announces smaller-than-feared pri..
RE
09:33pRAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Wednesday, April 17
AQ
04/14RAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Tuesday, April 16
AQ
04/14BASEBALL : Pacific League standings (April 14)
AQ
04/13BASEBALL : Pacific League standings (April 13)
AQ
04/12BASEBALL : Pacific League standings (April 12)
AQ
04/11RAKUTEN : Amazon Japan raises Prime membership fee for first time in 11 years
RE
04/11SoftBank holds back on 5G investment as licenses awarded
AQ
04/11BASEBALL : Pacific League standings (April 11)
AQ
04/11Japanese telcos assigned 5G spectrum
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 250 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 64 251 M
Debt 2019 192 B
Yield 2019 0,42%
P/E ratio 2019 22,09
P/E ratio 2020 23,43
EV / Sales 2019 1,40x
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
Capitalization 1 562 B
Chart RAKUTEN INC
Duration : Period :
Rakuten Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAKUTEN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1 006  JPY
Spread / Average Target -7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Mikitani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kentaro Hyakuno COO & Group Executive VP
Kenji Hirose Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Yasufumi Hirai Chief Information & Information Security Officer
Terje Marthinussen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAKUTEN INC50.49%13 788
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING33.56%480 575
JD.COM41.71%43 413
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%33 838
EBAY INC.29.07%33 228
PINDUODUO INC-1.92%25 065
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About