Rakuten Kobo unveils the Kobo Libra H2O: A lightweight, waterproof, 7” eReader with a fresh, modern design

09/04/2019 | 09:22pm EDT

A whole new look

Built with modern design top-of-mind, the Kobo Libra H2O is available in black and, back by popular demand, white. The device SleepCovers come in an expanded range of colours, including black, grey, rose and aqua.

With a 7' Carta E Ink HD touchscreen and a 1680 x 1264 300 ppi resolution, the Kobo Libra H2O offers a high definition reading experience. The device itself features a sleek, modern design at 144 mm wide x 159 mm long, with a 7.8 mm thick gripping area, and 5.0 mm around the remaining edges. Coming in at 192 grams, the Kobo Libra H2O is among our lightest devices, so you can read comfortably for hours.

Beach and bath ready: Complete HZO Protection™

The Kobo Libra H2O is the perfect beach or bath companion. It's water-proofed with HZO Protection™, meaning it meets the requirements of IPX8 rating-waterproof for up to 60 minutes in up to two metres of water. If your vacation includes a trip to the beach, or a relaxing stay at your favourite hotel spa, you can rest easy without the worry of ruining your favourite read.

The benefits of ComfortLight PRO

Kobo Libra H2O features our ComfortLight PRO technology to reduce blue light exposure, which can negatively affect sleep by offsetting the average 24-hour circadian rhythm through the presence of red spectrum light that works to stimulate melatonin. With the Kobo Libra H2O, your story might keep you up at night, but your device won't. The automatic setting mimics the sun's natural progression, emitting the optimal brightness and hue based on the time of day. Readers can also choose their own light setting based on personal preference.

Stress-free library integration

Kobo Libra H2O readers can connect to their local public libraries right from their device with built-in, one-touch OverDrive access. Set-up is free with a library card, and through an integrated catalogue, users can search for the title they want, and depending on availability at your local library, choose to borrow from OverDrive or buy through the Kobo eBook store. OverDrive integration is available on all of Kobo's current eReaders in Canada, the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Taiwan.

Curate your web must-reads with Pocket

The Kobo Libra H2O is fully integrated with Pocket, allowing you to save web articles directly to your eReader to enjoy later. To connect to Pocket your eReader, visit the Account area of your device Settings and sign into your Pocket account.

About Rakuten Kobo Inc.
Rakuten Kobo Inc. is the world's only dedicated digital bookseller. Owned by Tokyo-based Rakuten and headquartered in Toronto, Rakuten Kobo enables more than 38 million readers worldwide to read anytime, anywhere, and on any device. With a mission to make reading lives better for all, Rakuten Kobo connects readers to stories using thoughtful and personalized curation of eBooks and audiobooks, and the best dedicated devices and apps for reading. With the singular focus of making reading lives the best they can be, Kobo's open platform allows people to fit reading into more moments in their busy lives.

To learn more about Rakuten Kobo, visit www.kobo.com.

Disclaimer

Rakuten Inc. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 01:21:03 UTC
