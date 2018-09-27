Rakuten : Launches “Iniesta TV”

Tokyo, September 27, 2018 - Rakuten, Inc. today announced the launch of 'Iniesta TV,' a series of original and exclusive content featuring world-class soccer player and Vissel Kobe midfielder Andrés Iniesta. The series, which launches today, is available on Rakuten Viki, the Rakuten Group's global video streaming service providing content translated by a volunteer community of fans.

Produced by Rakuten, Iniesta TV follows the global soccer legend on his new journey with Vissel Kobe and offers viewers an array of exclusive content, featuring original videos, highlights of Iniesta's life in Japan and his training with the club, in addition to private interviews with the player himself. The series also includes original articles, offering an up close and personal glimpse into the life of the international superstar and giving fans access to a wealth of never-before-seen content. Soccer enthusiasts from around the world will enjoy the episodes that take an in-depth look at the skills and talent employed by the player that led FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team to victory on the global stage.

The content will be available on Rakuten Viki in English, Spanish, and Japanese, with new episodes and articles to be added regularly. At the launch of the series, viewers will be able to enjoy a selection of free and paid content. Future plans include the early November addition of video lessons showcasing soccer skills taught by Iniesta himself, as well as a documentary and book based on the biographical articles planned for release in 2019.

In order to enjoy the collection of paid content, viewers are asked to subscribe to 'Viki Pass,' a premium subscription plan that offers unlimited access to the full range of Rakuten Viki content available in the user's region in high definition, without advertising. Viki Pass subscribers will also have the opportunity to enter draws to win a variety of commemorative prizes, including the chance to join a fan event and meet Iniesta, or win a uniform or shoes signed by the soccer star himself.

Andrés Iniesta joined Vissel Kobe in May 2018 after a historic career at FC Barcelona. As the club works towards its goal of becoming the number one club in Asia, Iniesta's entry to the team is expected to energize soccer both in Japan and across Asia.

Through Iniesta TV, Rakuten hopes to showcase a new side of Andrés Iniesta and continue building on the fandoms of Vissel Kobe and the J.League for sports entertainment fans all around the world.

About Iniesta TV

URL: https://www.viki.com/tv/36303c-iniesta-tv?content_lang=en&site_lang=en Launch date: September 27, 2018

･Iniesta TV follows the international soccer legend Andrés Iniesta on his new journey with Vissel Kobe. The original series features exclusive videos and articles showcasing Iniesta's life in Japan, his training with the club, in addition to special interviews and video lessons showcasing soccer skills taught by Iniesta himself. The content will be available in English, Spanish and Japanese, with new episodes and articles to be added regularly.

･Iniesta TV is available on Rakuten Viki, the Rakuten Group's global video streaming service providing content translated by a volunteer community of fans. In addition to free content, viewers can enjoy paid content by subscribing to Viki Pass, which offers unlimited access to the full range of Rakuten Viki content available in the user's region in high definition, without ads. For more details, please visit https://www.viki.com/pass.

･Viki Pass subscribers will also have the opportunity to enter draws to win a variety of commemorative prizes, including the chance to join a fan event and meet Iniesta, or win a uniform or shoes signed by Iniesta.

About Rakuten

Rakuten, Inc. (TSE: 4755) is a global leader in internet services that empower individuals, communities, businesses and society. Founded in Tokyo in 1997 as an online marketplace, Rakuten has expanded to offer services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content and communications to more than 1.2 billion members around the world. The Rakuten Group has over 15,000 employees, and operations in 30 countries and regions. For more information visit https://global.rakuten.com/corp/.