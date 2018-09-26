Rakuten Marketing : Delivers Campaign Success for JanSport Disney Collection Launch; Increases Retailer’s Brand Awareness, Customer Acquisition and Site Performance

Personalization has emerged as one of the biggest
retail themes for 2018, as marketers shift their strategies and
budgets to better optimize consumer experiences through multichannel
campaigns. Internet Retailer Top 500 merchant, JanSport,
partnered with Rakuten
Marketing on a series of cross-channel marketing campaigns promoting
the launch of its Disney Collection, which features popular Disney
characters on JanSport apparel and accessories. The campaigns, executed
across search, display and affiliate strategies, leveraged valuable
consumer data and insights to focus on shoppers who expressed the most
interest in Disney themed products. As a result, JanSport successfully
increased customer awareness and boosted site performance across all
channels. The search campaign also earned JanSport the prestigious 2018 Silver
Stevie Award in the category of ‘Online Marketing Campaign of the
Year’ in the 16th Annual American Business Awards.
The Strategy
Rakuten Marketing relied on AI and machine learning to predict and
target new consumers whose interests align with JanSport’s Disney
product line. The Disney Collection strategy comprised of two key
components – a teaser campaign aimed at raising awareness of the pending
Disney product line while collecting CRM data for interested consumers,
and a launch campaign announcing availability of the collection. The
teaser campaign featured programmatic prospecting display ads, branded
and non-branded paid search ads, and Gmail Sponsored Ads. The teaser ads
drove consumers to an email sign-up page, and to branded content
featuring the upcoming product launch.
Central to the strategy was the collection of new CRM data that
increased the launch campaign audience based on the consumers with the
most demonstrated interest in JanSport’s Disney Collection. Data
collected from the teaser campaign was used to optimize the launch
campaign with more targeted advertising through strategies including
remarketing lists for search ads (RLSA), programmatic retargeting and
affiliate advertising, with an emphasis on content and loyalty
publishers.
Results
Strategically measuring the performance of these campaigns was a
priority for JanSport. The retailer leveraged Rakuten Marketing’s
insights tool, Cadence, to understand how various touchpoints across its
affiliate, search and display strategies contributed to the success of
the campaign. Performance highlights include:
-
JanSport’s Disney Collection launched exclusively on the JanSport site
for one day only, and in a single day JanSport saw a 711 percent
increase in affiliate sales. This day also contributed to a 33 percent
increase in month-over-month affiliate sales, and the JanSport site
continued to see elevated affiliate sales through the end of the month.
-
Paid search traffic increased by 90 percent year-over-year, while the
campaign achieved a 73 percent lower cost-per-acquisition and
increased return on ad spend (ROAS).
-
Throughout the period when the display ads were live, JanSport
recognized site revenue growth of 120 percent.
Underscoring the success of this multi-channel strategy is that Rakuten
Marketing campaigns contributed over 50 percent of JanSport’s total site
revenue during the time they were live.
“The Rakuten Marketing team developed and executed an online marketing
performance strategy that far exceeded our target goals for brand
awareness, new customer acquisition and ROAS in our first-ever
partnership with Disney,” stated Carolina Gomes, Director of eCommerce
at JanSport. “The campaign was such a success, we’re aiming to replicate
the results with the launch of our Incredibles Collection launch this
year. We look forward to continued, long-term program success with
Rakuten Marketing’s expertise and proven technologies.”
“Our priority is to create top-performing campaigns that drive
profitable success for our clients. This includes delivering ads that
foster positive brand and customer relationships,” commented Rakuten
Marketing CEO Stuart Simms. “The combination of Rakuten Marketing
technology and services enabled JanSport to deliver the right ads to the
right consumer at the right time, and in the end ensured JanSport’s
customers discovered the exact products they were looking to purchase.
JanSport’s success set a precedent for additional Rakuten Marketing
clients, and is a new standard for launching collections using
multichannel strategies.”
For more information about Rakuten Marketing products and services,
visit https://rakutenmarketing.com.
About Rakuten Marketing
Rakuten Marketing industry leading solutions empower marketers to thrive
in their evolved role and achieve the full potential of digital
marketing, efficiently and effectively, with data-informed insights that
create consistent, engaging and influential experiences across screens.
Offering an integrated solution, along with unique insights and
consultative partnerships, Rakuten Marketing delivers the tools that
marketers need to increase efficiency, productivity and performance.
Rakuten Marketing is a division of Rakuten Inc. (4755: TOKYO), one of
the world's leading Internet service companies. The company is
headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices
in Australia, Singapore, Brazil, Japan, France, Germany, the United
Kingdom and throughout the United States. Follow us on Twitter or
learn more at https://rakutenmarketing.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005251/en/