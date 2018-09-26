Log in
RAKUTEN INC
Rakuten Marketing : Delivers Campaign Success for JanSport Disney Collection Launch; Increases Retailer’s Brand Awareness, Customer Acquisition and Site Performance

09/26/2018 | 01:03pm CEST

Personalization has emerged as one of the biggest retail themes for 2018, as marketers shift their strategies and budgets to better optimize consumer experiences through multichannel campaigns. Internet Retailer Top 500 merchant, JanSport, partnered with Rakuten Marketing on a series of cross-channel marketing campaigns promoting the launch of its Disney Collection, which features popular Disney characters on JanSport apparel and accessories. The campaigns, executed across search, display and affiliate strategies, leveraged valuable consumer data and insights to focus on shoppers who expressed the most interest in Disney themed products. As a result, JanSport successfully increased customer awareness and boosted site performance across all channels. The search campaign also earned JanSport the prestigious 2018 Silver Stevie Award in the category of ‘Online Marketing Campaign of the Year’ in the 16th Annual American Business Awards.

The Strategy

Rakuten Marketing relied on AI and machine learning to predict and target new consumers whose interests align with JanSport’s Disney product line. The Disney Collection strategy comprised of two key components – a teaser campaign aimed at raising awareness of the pending Disney product line while collecting CRM data for interested consumers, and a launch campaign announcing availability of the collection. The teaser campaign featured programmatic prospecting display ads, branded and non-branded paid search ads, and Gmail Sponsored Ads. The teaser ads drove consumers to an email sign-up page, and to branded content featuring the upcoming product launch.

Central to the strategy was the collection of new CRM data that increased the launch campaign audience based on the consumers with the most demonstrated interest in JanSport’s Disney Collection. Data collected from the teaser campaign was used to optimize the launch campaign with more targeted advertising through strategies including remarketing lists for search ads (RLSA), programmatic retargeting and affiliate advertising, with an emphasis on content and loyalty publishers.

Results

Strategically measuring the performance of these campaigns was a priority for JanSport. The retailer leveraged Rakuten Marketing’s insights tool, Cadence, to understand how various touchpoints across its affiliate, search and display strategies contributed to the success of the campaign. Performance highlights include:

  • JanSport’s Disney Collection launched exclusively on the JanSport site for one day only, and in a single day JanSport saw a 711 percent increase in affiliate sales. This day also contributed to a 33 percent increase in month-over-month affiliate sales, and the JanSport site continued to see elevated affiliate sales through the end of the month.
  • Paid search traffic increased by 90 percent year-over-year, while the campaign achieved a 73 percent lower cost-per-acquisition and increased return on ad spend (ROAS).
  • Throughout the period when the display ads were live, JanSport recognized site revenue growth of 120 percent.

Underscoring the success of this multi-channel strategy is that Rakuten Marketing campaigns contributed over 50 percent of JanSport’s total site revenue during the time they were live.

“The Rakuten Marketing team developed and executed an online marketing performance strategy that far exceeded our target goals for brand awareness, new customer acquisition and ROAS in our first-ever partnership with Disney,” stated Carolina Gomes, Director of eCommerce at JanSport. “The campaign was such a success, we’re aiming to replicate the results with the launch of our Incredibles Collection launch this year. We look forward to continued, long-term program success with Rakuten Marketing’s expertise and proven technologies.”

“Our priority is to create top-performing campaigns that drive profitable success for our clients. This includes delivering ads that foster positive brand and customer relationships,” commented Rakuten Marketing CEO Stuart Simms. “The combination of Rakuten Marketing technology and services enabled JanSport to deliver the right ads to the right consumer at the right time, and in the end ensured JanSport’s customers discovered the exact products they were looking to purchase. JanSport’s success set a precedent for additional Rakuten Marketing clients, and is a new standard for launching collections using multichannel strategies.”

For more information about Rakuten Marketing products and services, visit https://rakutenmarketing.com.

About Rakuten Marketing

Rakuten Marketing industry leading solutions empower marketers to thrive in their evolved role and achieve the full potential of digital marketing, efficiently and effectively, with data-informed insights that create consistent, engaging and influential experiences across screens. Offering an integrated solution, along with unique insights and consultative partnerships, Rakuten Marketing delivers the tools that marketers need to increase efficiency, productivity and performance.

Rakuten Marketing is a division of Rakuten Inc. (4755: TOKYO), one of the world's leading Internet service companies. The company is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices in Australia, Singapore, Brazil, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and throughout the United States. Follow us on Twitter or learn more at https://rakutenmarketing.com.


© Business Wire 2018
